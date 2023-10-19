Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
Hunter x Hunter : Nen x Impact
name : Hunter x Hunter : Nen x Impact
platform : PC
editor : Bushiroad Games
developer : 8ing
genre : combat
other versions : Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
Hunter X hunter Nen Impact : 3 nouvelles videos
JV








Le titre est toujours en développement et arrivera sur Ps5 , Switch et Pc.
    posted the 06/01/2024 at 05:14 PM by yanssou
    comments (2)
    zekk posted the 06/01/2024 at 05:16 PM
    Rien avoir avec le jeu, mais pour info, Third édition sort un livre sur HxH en août !
    yanssou posted the 06/01/2024 at 05:18 PM
    zekk merci pour l'info , je vais la rajouter dans les news qui arrive tout a l'heure
