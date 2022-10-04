Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Des avis sur Dragon's Dogma 2, Rose of the Ronin et Princess Peach ?
    zekk posted the 03/24/2024 at 12:38 PM
    FF7R et Unicorn Overlord
    marcelpatulacci posted the 03/24/2024 at 12:38 PM
    The Sinking City
    jenicris posted the 03/24/2024 at 12:41 PM
    FF7 Rebirth
    kirk posted the 03/24/2024 at 12:43 PM
    Judgement et vu que je l'ai bien aimé j'ai enchainé avec Lost Judgement qui encore mieux.
    shinz0 posted the 03/24/2024 at 12:45 PM
    Persona 3 Reload je comprends enfin pourquoi cet opus est bien aimé des fans
    yanssou posted the 03/24/2024 at 12:46 PM
    Petite pause avant de me lancer dans trials of Mana que je n'ai jamais fait.
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 03/24/2024 at 01:01 PM
    F-Zero 99 (Switch)
    Streets of Rage 4 (Switch)
    Catherine : Full Body (Switch)
    Reigns : Game of Thrones (Switch)
    Voyage au coeur du cinéma français (PC)
    The Legend of Zelda : Oracle of Seasons (Switch)
    gunstarred posted the 03/24/2024 at 01:07 PM
    Phantasy Star 2
    bliss02 posted the 03/24/2024 at 01:09 PM
    FF 7 Rebirth fini hier soir et c’est un bon jeu.
    Princess Peach: Showtime sympa pour le moment.
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/24/2024 at 01:10 PM
    FF7 Rebirth sur le chemin du Platine mais ça va être long et chaud
    Pour le moment, je farme les PC pour bichonner au maximum mes matérias, c’est Yuffie qui va être contente
