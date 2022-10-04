accueil
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
channel
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Des avis sur Dragon's Dogma 2, Rose of the Ronin et Princess Peach ?
posted the 03/24/2024 at 12:37 PM by kevisiano
kevisiano
comments (10)
10
)
zekk
posted
the 03/24/2024 at 12:38 PM
FF7R et Unicorn Overlord
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 03/24/2024 at 12:38 PM
The Sinking City
jenicris
posted
the 03/24/2024 at 12:41 PM
FF7 Rebirth
kirk
posted
the 03/24/2024 at 12:43 PM
Judgement et vu que je l'ai bien aimé j'ai enchainé avec Lost Judgement qui encore mieux.
shinz0
posted
the 03/24/2024 at 12:45 PM
Persona 3 Reload je comprends enfin pourquoi cet opus est bien aimé des fans
yanssou
posted
the 03/24/2024 at 12:46 PM
Petite pause avant de me lancer dans trials of Mana que je n'ai jamais fait.
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 03/24/2024 at 01:01 PM
F-Zero 99 (Switch)
Streets of Rage 4 (Switch)
Catherine : Full Body (Switch)
Reigns : Game of Thrones (Switch)
Voyage au coeur du cinéma français (PC)
The Legend of Zelda : Oracle of Seasons (Switch)
gunstarred
posted
the 03/24/2024 at 01:07 PM
Phantasy Star 2
bliss02
posted
the 03/24/2024 at 01:09 PM
FF 7 Rebirth fini hier soir et c’est un bon jeu.
Princess Peach: Showtime sympa pour le moment.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 03/24/2024 at 01:10 PM
FF7 Rebirth sur le chemin du Platine mais ça va être long et chaud
Pour le moment, je farme les PC pour bichonner au maximum mes matérias, c’est Yuffie qui va être contente
