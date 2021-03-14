accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Scan Manga
group information
82
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
momotaros
,
calishnikov
,
furtifdor
,
x1x2
,
anakaris
,
klepapangue
,
xenos14
,
jf17
,
teel
,
trafalgar
,
amassous
,
tripy73
,
monkeydluffy
,
traveller
,
hyoga57
,
trungz
,
darksephiroth
,
kakashi1400
,
diablass59
,
latimevic
,
ritalix
,
rebellion
,
aizen
,
eljugadordelaplaya
,
koriyu
,
sauronsg
,
kakazu
,
skenan95
,
eldren
,
nindo64
,
freematt
,
asmita
,
leykel
,
titan0085
,
scalaadcaelum
,
nextsama
,
bladagun
,
geugeuz
,
opthomas
,
hado78
,
junaldinho
,
gamergunz
,
cortes
,
sid
,
miokyun
,
yeumpi
,
escobar
,
linkudo
,
xyrlic
,
nohan91
,
koji
,
sorakaminari
,
minx
,
gerarddeparde
,
almightybhunivelze
,
odv78
,
saitama75
,
burningcrimson
,
link49
,
strifedcloud
,
fanlink1
,
maxibesttof
,
birmou
,
yamy
,
roxloud
,
automata
,
tidusis99s
,
hijikatamayora13
,
redmi31
,
sephiroth07
,
rayzorx09
,
sokan
,
samsuki
,
oloman334
,
sujetdelta
,
kabuki
,
cijfer
,
biboys
,
mugimando
,
jamrock
,
jozen15
,
regisleterrible
name :
Scan Manga
title :
Scan Manga
screen name :
scanmanga
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/scanmanga
official website :
http://
creator :
dragonkevin
creation date :
12/27/2012
last update :
03/14/2021
description :
Suivez ici tous vos mangas favoris : One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, Shingeki no Kyojin, Naruto, Fairy Tail, Bleach, Seven Deadly Sins, Toriko, One-Punch Man, Dragon Ball Super, etc.
tags :
manga
bleach
naruto
one piece
scan
fairy tail
toriko
hunter x hunter
shingeki no kyojin
seven deadly sins
dragon ball super
one-punch man
articles :
954
visites since opening :
2919574
subscribers :
61
bloggers :
14
dragonkevin
(creator)
diablass59
(administrator)
rebellion
(administrator)
jf17
(administrator)
koriyu
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
nindo64
(administrator)
tripy73
(administrator)
aizen
(editor)
vlade
(editor)
qbigaara49
(editor)
thelastone
(editor)
hado78
(editor)
legend83
(editor)
channel
members (61)
regislete
delsinrow
mugimando
birmou
sujetdelt
darknova
hijikatam
redmi31
kaeru
rayzorx09
tidusis99
sailormoo
more members
all
Qui lit quoi ?
Nouveaux Mangas à découvrir
One Piece
Bleach
Dragon Ball Super
Shingeki no Kyojin
Eden's Zero
Berserk
Nanatsu No Taizai
Fairy Tail Road Knight
Fire Brigade of flames
Fairy Tail Zero
Fairy Tail Ice Trail
Toriko
Deathtopia
Hunter X Hunter
Shingeki no Kyojin : Before the Fall
Dragon Ball
Beelzebub
Gintama
Kenkouki
One Punch Man
Shikigami Twilight Days
Beelzebub Side Story
Naruto Gaiden
Weekly Shonen Jump
Black Clover
My hero academia
Dr stone
Naruto
Fairy Tail
Boruto
HS: pas d'épisodes de SNK ce soir
Shingeki no Kyojin
Salut à tous,
Suite au tremblement de terre qu'il y a eue au Japon, l'épisode de Shingeki no Kyojin n'est pas diffusé, l'info a été confirmé par wakanim.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/14/2021 at 05:18 PM by
jf17
comments (
14
)
kroseur
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 05:20 PM
C'est une blague ?
jf17
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 05:24 PM
testament
ton article date du mois dernier
shinz0
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 05:25 PM
Courage à eux
testament
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 05:25 PM
jf17
Oups
mrvince
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 05:47 PM
Il est passé au Japon apparement j'ai lu des mecs qui en parlaient sur Twitter. Et j'ai vu des extraits... C'est nimp.
mrvince
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 05:48 PM
L'épisode a été coupé en plein milieu en faite ^^
idd
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 05:58 PM
j'ai pas compris tu parles du tremblement de février ? ou bien la commémoration du 11 mars de fukushima ?
chiotgamer
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 05:59 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RhrKkg6BYu4
kroseur
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 06:03 PM
Du coup c'est repoussé de quelques heures ou c'est décalé à la semaine pro ? J'espère qu'il y'aura pas eu de victimes avec ce foutu tremblement de terre
jf17
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 06:03 PM
idd
a priori il y a eue un séisme, ils ont arrêté au milieu de l'épisode pour laisser la place aux infos .
shinz0
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 06:08 PM
kroseur
pas de diffusion ce soir c'est tout ce qu'on sait
"L'épisode de l'attaque des Titans de cette semaine ne pourra pas être diffusé ce soir comme initialement prévu, suite à un tremblement de terre au Japon. Nous aurons plus de nouvelles prochainement. En vous remerciant pour votre patience et votre compréhension !"
https://twitter.com/Wakanim/status/1371138770062483457
olive
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 06:26 PM
merci de nous avoir prévenu ! J'espère qu'ils vont le diffuser demain
idd
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 06:43 PM
jf17
ah oui en effet
stampead
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 07:39 PM
Il parait que c'était un tremblement de terre titanesque.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
"L'épisode de l'attaque des Titans de cette semaine ne pourra pas être diffusé ce soir comme initialement prévu, suite à un tremblement de terre au Japon. Nous aurons plus de nouvelles prochainement. En vous remerciant pour votre patience et votre compréhension !"
https://twitter.com/Wakanim/status/1371138770062483457