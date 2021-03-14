Scan Manga
Scan Manga
Suivez ici tous vos mangas favoris : One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, Shingeki no Kyojin, Naruto, Fairy Tail, Bleach, Seven Deadly Sins, Toriko, One-Punch Man, Dragon Ball Super, etc.
HS: pas d'épisodes de SNK ce soir
Shingeki no Kyojin
Salut à tous,

Suite au tremblement de terre qu'il y a eue au Japon, l'épisode de Shingeki no Kyojin n'est pas diffusé, l'info a été confirmé par wakanim.
    posted the 03/14/2021 at 05:18 PM by jf17
    comments (14)
    kroseur posted the 03/14/2021 at 05:20 PM
    C'est une blague ?
    jf17 posted the 03/14/2021 at 05:24 PM
    testament ton article date du mois dernier
    shinz0 posted the 03/14/2021 at 05:25 PM
    Courage à eux
    testament posted the 03/14/2021 at 05:25 PM
    jf17 Oups
    mrvince posted the 03/14/2021 at 05:47 PM
    Il est passé au Japon apparement j'ai lu des mecs qui en parlaient sur Twitter. Et j'ai vu des extraits... C'est nimp.
    mrvince posted the 03/14/2021 at 05:48 PM
    L'épisode a été coupé en plein milieu en faite ^^
    idd posted the 03/14/2021 at 05:58 PM
    j'ai pas compris tu parles du tremblement de février ? ou bien la commémoration du 11 mars de fukushima ?
    chiotgamer posted the 03/14/2021 at 05:59 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RhrKkg6BYu4
    kroseur posted the 03/14/2021 at 06:03 PM
    Du coup c'est repoussé de quelques heures ou c'est décalé à la semaine pro ? J'espère qu'il y'aura pas eu de victimes avec ce foutu tremblement de terre
    jf17 posted the 03/14/2021 at 06:03 PM
    idd a priori il y a eue un séisme, ils ont arrêté au milieu de l'épisode pour laisser la place aux infos .
    shinz0 posted the 03/14/2021 at 06:08 PM
    kroseur pas de diffusion ce soir c'est tout ce qu'on sait

    "L'épisode de l'attaque des Titans de cette semaine ne pourra pas être diffusé ce soir comme initialement prévu, suite à un tremblement de terre au Japon. Nous aurons plus de nouvelles prochainement. En vous remerciant pour votre patience et votre compréhension !"

    https://twitter.com/Wakanim/status/1371138770062483457
    olive posted the 03/14/2021 at 06:26 PM
    merci de nous avoir prévenu ! J'espère qu'ils vont le diffuser demain
    idd posted the 03/14/2021 at 06:43 PM
    jf17 ah oui en effet
    stampead posted the 03/14/2021 at 07:39 PM
    Il parait que c'était un tremblement de terre titanesque.
