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Arrêt des disques Playstation : la réaction de Yoshida
Gameforever
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posted the 07/01/2026 at 11:49 PM by
obi69
comments (
4
)
icebergbrulant
posted
the 07/02/2026 at 12:01 AM
Ca rappelle des souvenirs cette photo légèrement retouchée de 2013
Pauvre Don Mattrick, parti trop tôt
Le Full Démat, annoncé trop tôt ?!!
C’est une blague de Toto ?!
ravyxxs
posted
the 07/02/2026 at 12:13 AM
suzukube
posted
the 07/02/2026 at 01:10 AM
onsentapedequijesuis
posted
the 07/02/2026 at 01:35 AM
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Pauvre Don Mattrick, parti trop tôt
Le Full Démat, annoncé trop tôt ?!!
C’est une blague de Toto ?!