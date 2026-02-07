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Arrêt des disques Playstation : la réaction de Yoshida
Gameforever - https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=56077#p56077
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    posted the 07/01/2026 at 11:49 PM by obi69
    comments (4)
    icebergbrulant posted the 07/02/2026 at 12:01 AM
    Ca rappelle des souvenirs cette photo légèrement retouchée de 2013

    Pauvre Don Mattrick, parti trop tôt
    Le Full Démat, annoncé trop tôt ?!!

    C’est une blague de Toto ?!
    ravyxxs posted the 07/02/2026 at 12:13 AM
    suzukube posted the 07/02/2026 at 01:10 AM
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 07/02/2026 at 01:35 AM
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