negan > blog
Catherine O'Hara est morte


KEVIIIIIIIIIN
    raoh38
    posted the 01/30/2026 at 06:51 PM by negan
    comments (20)
    gat posted the 01/30/2026 at 06:53 PM
    RIP

    Mes 2 films de Noël à vie..
    burningcrimson posted the 01/30/2026 at 06:58 PM
    Merde je me suis remater les films il y a peu de temps... RiP Madame...
    ravyxxs posted the 01/30/2026 at 07:09 PM
    zekk posted the 01/30/2026 at 07:14 PM
    RIP
    greggy posted the 01/30/2026 at 07:25 PM
    altendorf posted the 01/30/2026 at 07:30 PM
    oh merde... RIP
    janolife posted the 01/30/2026 at 07:34 PM
    Nul…☹️ R.I.P
    walterwhite posted the 01/30/2026 at 07:35 PM
    RIP
    La nostalgie
    churos45 posted the 01/30/2026 at 07:43 PM
    RIP
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 01/30/2026 at 07:57 PM
    yani posted the 01/30/2026 at 08:04 PM
    Mince, comme la plupart, on s'est tous revu dernièrement les deux premier home alone. Les revoir, ce ne sera plus tout à fait la même chose maintenant....

    Il y a qqs jours, je venais de regarder le premier Beetlejuice. (me souvenais pas de l'avoir vu même si à l'époque, le dessin animé si).

    Rip.
    cort posted the 01/30/2026 at 08:09 PM
    Elle a rejoint Beetlejuice rip
    nspy posted the 01/30/2026 at 08:09 PM
    vue dernièrement dans la saison 2 de The last of Us...
    giru posted the 01/30/2026 at 08:16 PM
    71 c’est pas si vieux… Elle aura eu de chouettes rôles jusqu’à la fin de sa carrière en tout cas.
    zekk posted the 01/30/2026 at 08:18 PM
    Pour ceux qui veulent la voir récemment, elle était trop bien dans la première saison de The Studio
    alucardhellsing posted the 01/30/2026 at 08:31 PM
    RIP
    jenicris posted the 01/30/2026 at 09:08 PM
    RIP
    kratoszeus posted the 01/30/2026 at 09:19 PM
    Rip. nspy oui la psy
    wickette posted the 01/30/2026 at 09:27 PM
    RIP une excellente actrice forcément devenue culte rien qu'avec Home Alone.

    zekk ma surprise de 2025 The Studio, ça sort un peu des sentiers battus et oui Patty est excellente dedans.
    legend83 posted the 01/30/2026 at 10:29 PM
    Rip. Je m'y attendais pas :/
