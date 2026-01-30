accueil
negan
negan
Catherine O'Hara est morte
KEVIIIIIIIIIN
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
raoh38
posted the 01/30/2026 at 06:51 PM by
negan
comments (
20
)
gat
posted
the 01/30/2026 at 06:53 PM
RIP
Mes 2 films de Noël à vie..
burningcrimson
posted
the 01/30/2026 at 06:58 PM
Merde je me suis remater les films il y a peu de temps... RiP Madame...
ravyxxs
posted
the 01/30/2026 at 07:09 PM
zekk
posted
the 01/30/2026 at 07:14 PM
RIP
greggy
posted
the 01/30/2026 at 07:25 PM
altendorf
posted
the 01/30/2026 at 07:30 PM
oh merde... RIP
janolife
posted
the 01/30/2026 at 07:34 PM
Nul…☹️ R.I.P
walterwhite
posted
the 01/30/2026 at 07:35 PM
RIP
La nostalgie
churos45
posted
the 01/30/2026 at 07:43 PM
RIP
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 01/30/2026 at 07:57 PM
yani
posted
the 01/30/2026 at 08:04 PM
Mince, comme la plupart, on s'est tous revu dernièrement les deux premier home alone. Les revoir, ce ne sera plus tout à fait la même chose maintenant....
Il y a qqs jours, je venais de regarder le premier Beetlejuice. (me souvenais pas de l'avoir vu même si à l'époque, le dessin animé si).
Rip.
cort
posted
the 01/30/2026 at 08:09 PM
Elle a rejoint Beetlejuice rip
nspy
posted
the 01/30/2026 at 08:09 PM
vue dernièrement dans la saison 2 de The last of Us...
giru
posted
the 01/30/2026 at 08:16 PM
71 c’est pas si vieux… Elle aura eu de chouettes rôles jusqu’à la fin de sa carrière en tout cas.
zekk
posted
the 01/30/2026 at 08:18 PM
Pour ceux qui veulent la voir récemment, elle était trop bien dans la première saison de The Studio
alucardhellsing
posted
the 01/30/2026 at 08:31 PM
RIP
jenicris
posted
the 01/30/2026 at 09:08 PM
RIP
kratoszeus
posted
the 01/30/2026 at 09:19 PM
Rip.
nspy
oui la psy
wickette
posted
the 01/30/2026 at 09:27 PM
RIP
une excellente actrice forcément devenue culte rien qu'avec Home Alone.
zekk
ma surprise de 2025 The Studio, ça sort un peu des sentiers battus et oui
Patty
est excellente dedans.
legend83
posted
the 01/30/2026 at 10:29 PM
Rip. Je m'y attendais pas :/
