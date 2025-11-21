accueil
all
nouvelle catégorie
[Golden Joystick Award] Ghost of Yotei GOTY console
+ 7 nominations aux Game Awards...
Pas mal pour un "1.5 sans saveur" !!!
posted the 11/21/2025 at 04:10 PM by
djfab
comments (
7
)
tlj
posted
the 11/21/2025 at 04:41 PM
Très content pour le studio
. Je l'ai fini et j'ai encore envie d'y jouer mais j'ai presque tout fait
rogeraf
posted
the 11/21/2025 at 04:47 PM
Vivement la suite, Ghost of Coïte
akinen
posted
the 11/21/2025 at 04:57 PM
Pas mal oui pour un jeu qui ne provoque aucune émotion chez moi.
À voir dans le ps+ comme son grand frère
djfab
posted
the 11/21/2025 at 04:58 PM
Tlj
: pareil, après 66H de jeu. Tellement bon que j'aurais bien continuer !
akinen
posted
the 11/21/2025 at 05:00 PM
Sinon pour plus de précision
Jeu PC de l’année - Silksong
Jeu console de l’année - Ghost of Yotei
Jeu de l’année tout court - Clair Obscur
skuldleif
posted
the 11/21/2025 at 05:04 PM
ouf si je joue pas a des goty contenders jme sent pas bien
thedoctor
posted
the 11/21/2025 at 05:10 PM
Best Storytelling - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Multiplayer Game - Peak
Best Visual Design - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Indie Game - Blue Prince
Best Indie Game - Self Published - Hollow Knight: Silksong
Still Playing Award - PC and Console - Minecraft
Still Playing Award - Mobile - Pokemon Go
Best Remake / Remaster - The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
Studio of the Year - Sandfall
Best Game Expansion - Lies of P
Best Audio Design - Ghost of Yotei
Best Soundtrack - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Lead Performer - Jennifer English (Maelle, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
Best Supporting Performer - Ben Starr (Verso, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
PC Game of the Year - Hollow Knight: Silksong
Console Game of the Year - Ghost of Yotei
Best Early Access Game - R.E.P.O.
Best Gaming Hardware - AMD R9 9950X3D
Best Game Adaptation - Arcane Season 2
Streamers' Choice Award - Peak
Critics' Choice - Donkey Kong Bananza
Breakthrough Award - Schedule 1
Best Game Trailer - Grand Theft Auto VI
Most Wanted Game - Grand Theft Auto VI
Ultimate Game of the Year - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
