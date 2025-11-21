profile
all
[Golden Joystick Award] Ghost of Yotei GOTY console


+ 7 nominations aux Game Awards...

Pas mal pour un "1.5 sans saveur" !!!
    posted the 11/21/2025 at 04:10 PM by djfab
    comments (7)
    tlj posted the 11/21/2025 at 04:41 PM
    Très content pour le studio . Je l'ai fini et j'ai encore envie d'y jouer mais j'ai presque tout fait
    rogeraf posted the 11/21/2025 at 04:47 PM
    Vivement la suite, Ghost of Coïte
    akinen posted the 11/21/2025 at 04:57 PM
    Pas mal oui pour un jeu qui ne provoque aucune émotion chez moi.

    À voir dans le ps+ comme son grand frère
    djfab posted the 11/21/2025 at 04:58 PM
    Tlj: pareil, après 66H de jeu. Tellement bon que j'aurais bien continuer !
    akinen posted the 11/21/2025 at 05:00 PM
    Sinon pour plus de précision

    Jeu PC de l’année - Silksong
    Jeu console de l’année - Ghost of Yotei
    Jeu de l’année tout court - Clair Obscur
    skuldleif posted the 11/21/2025 at 05:04 PM
    ouf si je joue pas a des goty contenders jme sent pas bien
    thedoctor posted the 11/21/2025 at 05:10 PM
    Best Storytelling - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    Best Multiplayer Game - Peak
    Best Visual Design - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    Best Indie Game - Blue Prince
    Best Indie Game - Self Published - Hollow Knight: Silksong
    Still Playing Award - PC and Console - Minecraft
    Still Playing Award - Mobile - Pokemon Go
    Best Remake / Remaster - The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
    Studio of the Year - Sandfall
    Best Game Expansion - Lies of P
    Best Audio Design - Ghost of Yotei
    Best Soundtrack - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    Best Lead Performer - Jennifer English (Maelle, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
    Best Supporting Performer - Ben Starr (Verso, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
    PC Game of the Year - Hollow Knight: Silksong
    Console Game of the Year - Ghost of Yotei
    Best Early Access Game - R.E.P.O.
    Best Gaming Hardware - AMD R9 9950X3D
    Best Game Adaptation - Arcane Season 2
    Streamers' Choice Award - Peak
    Critics' Choice - Donkey Kong Bananza
    Breakthrough Award - Schedule 1
    Best Game Trailer - Grand Theft Auto VI
    Most Wanted Game - Grand Theft Auto VI
    Ultimate Game of the Year - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
