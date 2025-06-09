accueil
Never Stop Believe
name :
Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
PlayStation Studios
developer :
Arc System Works
genre :
combat
other versions :
PC
aozora78
Marvel Tokkon : Soundtracks du Roster de la beta ♫♪
Exclusivités Playstation
/
-
posted the 09/06/2025 at 10:13 AM by aozora78
aozora78
comments (
3
)
ioda
posted
the 09/06/2025 at 01:32 PM
Très difficile de détrôner le thème de Captain America en version MSH (Marvel Super Heroes). Capcom avait fait un excellent boulot à l'époque (et le remix qu'ils ont fait vers la fin avec UMC3 n'était pas folichon par contre)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHEtxYO6kfE
jaysennnin
posted
the 09/06/2025 at 06:39 PM
ioda
j'écoutte toujours les thèmes de MSH jusqu'à maintenant, celui de spiderman est génial
mercure7
posted
the 09/06/2025 at 09:30 PM
ioda
Clair qu'entre l'excellent thème de Cap sur MSHvSF, et celui remixé à la pisse de UMvC3, y a pas photo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHEtxYO6kfE