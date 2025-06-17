profile
Death Stranding 2
10
Likers
name : Death Stranding 2
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC -
[PS5] Death Stranding 2 : Récapitulatif officiel du premier jeu !
Exclusivités Playstation


DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH sera disponible le 26 juin sur PS5.



    posted the 06/17/2025 at 01:59 PM by aozora78
    comments (4)
    iglooo posted the 06/17/2025 at 02:16 PM
    Not nanomachines son but somethin like that, from the spiritual world
    neptonic posted the 06/17/2025 at 02:34 PM
    Je suis entrain de refaire le 1
    marcelpatulacci posted the 06/17/2025 at 02:37 PM
    Merci beaucoup pour ce récap^^ 50h de blabla réduit en 6mn: le bouneur Mais bon j'imagine encore 1 ou 2 ans avant la sortie PC, je ferai la version DC du 1.
    thauvinho posted the 06/17/2025 at 02:40 PM
    marcelpatulacci Il me semble que le premier était sorti assez rapidement sur PC
