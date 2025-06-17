accueil
Never Stop Believe
images and videos gallery
[PS5] Death Stranding 2 : Récapitulatif officiel du premier jeu !
Exclusivités Playstation
DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH sera disponible le 26 juin sur PS5.
posted the 06/17/2025 at 01:59 PM by aozora78
aozora78
comments (4)
4
)
iglooo
posted
the 06/17/2025 at 02:16 PM
Not nanomachines son but somethin like that, from the spiritual world
neptonic
posted
the 06/17/2025 at 02:34 PM
Je suis entrain de refaire le 1
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 06/17/2025 at 02:37 PM
Merci beaucoup pour ce récap^^ 50h de blabla réduit en 6mn: le bouneur
Mais bon j'imagine encore 1 ou 2 ans avant la sortie PC, je ferai la version DC du 1.
thauvinho
posted
the 06/17/2025 at 02:40 PM
marcelpatulacci
Il me semble que le premier était sorti assez rapidement sur PC
