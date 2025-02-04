profile
The Duskbloods (From) est un jeu multijoueurs à 8 en PVPVE.


C'est un jeu d'action multijoueur où l'on peut faire des matchs PvPvE jusqu'à 8 joueurs. Pas un RPG. Pas un Soulslike.

■ Game overview
Developed for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2; 'THE DUSKBLOODS' is a PvPvE title with online multiplayer at its core, where up to 8 players vie for supremacy among themselves and against challenging foes.

Play as the "Bloodsworn"; a group that has transcended human strength thanks to their special blood, and throw yourself into a violent fray for "First Blood" as the twilight of humanity approaches.


https://www.fromsoftware.jp/ww/pressrelease_detail.html?tgt=20250402_theduskbloods_debut
    posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:01 PM by beppop
    comments (18)
    zanpa posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:04 PM
    ok de la merde
    balf posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:04 PM
    losz posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:04 PM
    Nul...
    thejoke posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:04 PM
    En ligne, pvpve, perso pour moi c'est ça la déception
    guiguif posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:05 PM
    marchand2sable posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:05 PM
    Entre le vieux truc Night machin et ça, ils foutent quoi FS avec les multi?
    guilde posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:06 PM
    Quelle déception !
    icebergbrulant posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:10 PM
    Sérieux multi ?!

    Ouf de soulagement

    Comme l’a dit mon VDD, From Sotware devrait se refocaliser sur du 100% solo
    raioh posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:10 PM
    kalas28 posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:12 PM
    ouf c'est de la merde pvpve quel soulagement
    altendorf posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:13 PM
    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHA
    pimoody posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:13 PM
    Ah c'est pour ça que cette présentation présentait rien de concret, ça sentais trop le coup fourré
    tripy73 posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:14 PM
    Les douches froides s'enchaînent... les mecs avaient réussi à créer de la hype lors du direct, tout ça pour la faire redescendre instantanément juste après.
    ladysegaga posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:17 PM
    On est passé de "Fromsoftware troll Sony en balançant une suite de l'univers Bloodborne sur Switch 2".

    A "Fromsoftware troll Nintendo en balançant les miettes d'un mod bloodborne sur Switch 2"

    Pire présentation
    nyght posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:21 PM
    c'etait sur vu le nombre de PNJ qu'on voyait defiler , c'est un peu le nightreign de la switch
    sonilka posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:21 PM
    Rien de bien surprenant, le trailer qui montrait plusieurs persos, ca sentait le jeu multi. Et vu le machin, ca sent surtout le jeu fait dans un cagibi chez FS par une poignée de stagiaires.
    gankutsuou posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:50 PM
    Ouf on aurait pu penser à un truc stylé malgré tout.
    aozora78 posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:56 PM
    marchand2sable à mon avis, ils trouvent des partenariats (bandai, nintendo) pour faire des crash tests sur des jeux concepts autour du multi pour intégrer s'améliorer sur leur capacité à faire des jeux multijoueurs
