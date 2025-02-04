■ Game overview

Developed for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2; 'THE DUSKBLOODS' is a PvPvE title with online multiplayer at its core, where up to 8 players vie for supremacy among themselves and against challenging foes.



Play as the "Bloodsworn"; a group that has transcended human strength thanks to their special blood, and throw yourself into a violent fray for "First Blood" as the twilight of humanity approaches.

C'est un jeu d'action multijoueur où l'on peut faire des matchs PvPvE jusqu'à 8 joueurs. Pas un RPG. Pas un Soulslike.https://www.fromsoftware.jp/ww/pressrelease_detail.html?tgt=20250402_theduskbloods_debut