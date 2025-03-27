profile
Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
name : Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Kepler Interactive
developer : Sandfall Interactive
genre : RPG
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Trailer de Lune !
Jeux Multiplateformes

Le jeu est GOLD et sortira le 24 Avril 2025 !!


    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    marchale, yanssou, idd
    posted the 03/27/2025 at 02:53 PM by aozora78
    comments (5)
    idd posted the 03/27/2025 at 03:09 PM
    Les magies sont trop classes, et tout le reste aussi d'ailleurs ^^
    marchale posted the 03/27/2025 at 03:12 PM
    Plus que quelques jours
    tokito posted the 03/27/2025 at 03:22 PM
    Les français vont donner une leçons aux devs Américains
    yogfei posted the 03/27/2025 at 03:26 PM
    39€99 à Auchan sérieux si le jeu ne rencontre pas un petit succès je trouverais ca triste
    akinen posted the 03/27/2025 at 04:28 PM
    J'attends les tests avant de le prendre. J'ai hâte
