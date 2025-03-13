profile
Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
12
Likers
name : Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
platform : PC
editor : Kepler Interactive
developer : Sandfall Interactive
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
yanssou
19
Likes
Likers
yanssou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 699
visites since opening : 1400696
yanssou > blog
all
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 : Un trailer consacré à Gustave


Le titre tant attendu maintient sa date du 24 avril sur Ps5 , Xbox Series et Pc.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rWXYBSohs0o&ab_channel=SandfallInteractive
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    nikolastation, idd, adamjensen
    posted the 03/13/2025 at 02:07 PM by yanssou
    comments (4)
    marchale posted the 03/13/2025 at 02:15 PM
    Mon dieu se jeu
    mrvince posted the 03/13/2025 at 02:29 PM
    *a Robert Pattinson.
    micheljackson posted the 03/13/2025 at 03:06 PM
    mrvince
    c'est pas Cyril Hanouna ?
    zekk posted the 03/13/2025 at 03:55 PM
    Perso je ne veux pas en voir plus ! hâte de le découvrir day one !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo