name : Astro's Playroom
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : PlayStation Studios
genre : plates-formes
multiplayer : non
european release date : 11/19/2020
lightning
66
Likes
Likers
lightning
Sony met en avant ASTRO BOT pour la Ligue des Champions x)
Sony prend le contrôle de Londres avant la finale de la Ligue des champions à Wembley samedi. Des événements pop-up PlayStation auront dans toute la ville !

En espérant que la rumeur soit vraie












    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    sora78, minbox
    posted the 05/30/2024 at 07:19 PM by lightning
    comments (10)
    akinen posted the 05/30/2024 at 07:29 PM
    J’espère que son prochain jeu aura au minimum les qualités de celui offert avec la PS5.
    lightning posted the 05/30/2024 at 07:34 PM
    akinen et aussi plus long

    Bref un jeu complet
    birmou posted the 05/30/2024 at 07:50 PM
    Plus de marketing pour Astro qui est pas encore sortie que Microsoft n'en a fait pour Hellblade en Angleterre.

    Puis les gens se demande pkoi Xbox n'existe pas dans l'inconscient collectif.
    e3ologue posted the 05/30/2024 at 08:01 PM
    Ah le niveau avec les dreads en algues
    bladagun posted the 05/30/2024 at 08:06 PM
    J'espère plus de difficulté
    leonr4 posted the 05/30/2024 at 08:08 PM
    Sony ont toujours été forts en marketing, ils savent gérer à ce niveau.
    dyson85 posted the 05/30/2024 at 08:09 PM
    C etait donc astrobot la next gen? Eh bien...
    jackfrost posted the 05/30/2024 at 08:14 PM
    Il y a vraiment de quoi faire avec cette licence.
    wickette posted the 05/30/2024 at 08:43 PM
    J’adore cette licence et trop hate si on a enfin un bon gros AAA sans VR
    sdkios posted the 05/30/2024 at 09:55 PM
    dyson85 Il etait incroyable celui installé sur la PS5 ! Pour un jeu court et gratuit, il enterre facilement un grand nombre de jeux bien plus complet et vendus a prix fort. De plus, il servait vraiment bien sa fonction de tutoriel pour la dual sense. Si y a bien un truc sur quoi on peut raler, c'est bien cet astrobot.
