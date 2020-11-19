accueil
profile
name :
Astro's Playroom
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
PlayStation Studios
genre :
plates-formes
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
11/19/2020
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
Sony met en avant ASTRO BOT pour la Ligue des Champions x)
Sony prend le contrôle de Londres avant la finale de la Ligue des champions à Wembley samedi. Des événements pop-up PlayStation auront dans toute la ville !
En espérant que la rumeur soit vraie
posted the 05/30/2024 at 07:19 PM by
lightning
comments (
10
)
akinen
posted
the 05/30/2024 at 07:29 PM
J’espère que son prochain jeu aura au minimum les qualités de celui offert avec la PS5.
lightning
posted
the 05/30/2024 at 07:34 PM
akinen
et aussi plus long
Bref un jeu complet
birmou
posted
the 05/30/2024 at 07:50 PM
Plus de marketing pour Astro qui est pas encore sortie que Microsoft n'en a fait pour Hellblade en Angleterre.
Puis les gens se demande pkoi Xbox n'existe pas dans l'inconscient collectif.
e3ologue
posted
the 05/30/2024 at 08:01 PM
Ah le niveau avec les dreads en algues
bladagun
posted
the 05/30/2024 at 08:06 PM
J'espère plus de difficulté
leonr4
posted
the 05/30/2024 at 08:08 PM
Sony ont toujours été forts en marketing, ils savent gérer à ce niveau.
dyson85
posted
the 05/30/2024 at 08:09 PM
C etait donc astrobot la next gen? Eh bien...
jackfrost
posted
the 05/30/2024 at 08:14 PM
Il y a vraiment de quoi faire avec cette licence.
wickette
posted
the 05/30/2024 at 08:43 PM
J’adore cette licence et trop hate si on a enfin un bon gros AAA sans VR
sdkios
posted
the 05/30/2024 at 09:55 PM
dyson85
Il etait incroyable celui installé sur la PS5 ! Pour un jeu court et gratuit, il enterre facilement un grand nombre de jeux bien plus complet et vendus a prix fort. De plus, il servait vraiment bien sa fonction de tutoriel pour la dual sense. Si y a bien un truc sur quoi on peut raler, c'est bien cet astrobot.
