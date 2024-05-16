accueil
profile
torotoro59
name :
Ghost of Tsushima : Director's Cut
platform :
PC
editor :
PlayStation Studios
developer :
Sony Bend
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
Playstation 5
[Pc] Ghost of Tsushima : Trailer de lancement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWktKH0eW5I&ab_channel=PlayStation
tags :
posted the 05/16/2024 at 04:00 PM by
yanssou
comments (
3
)
minbox
posted
the 05/16/2024 at 04:06 PM
Best game ever, vivement le 2 !
marchale
posted
the 05/16/2024 at 04:08 PM
Acheté 45€ je le commence lundi
fan2jeux
posted
the 05/16/2024 at 04:35 PM
Ca se passe 300ans avant assassin s creed shadow
