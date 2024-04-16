accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un titre
profile
3
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
yamy
,
testament
,
rikimaru
name :
Metaphor : ReFantazio
platform :
PC
editor :
Atlus
developer :
Atlus
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox Series X
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
49
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ravyxxs
,
tvirus
,
milo42
,
kurosama
,
shindo
,
marchand2sable
,
miokyun
,
killia
,
wadewilson
,
misterpixel
,
raph64
,
gat
,
minbox
,
iglooo
,
biboys
,
coolflex
,
kenpokan
,
awamy02
,
kali
,
osiris
,
escobar
,
zakovu
,
l3andr3
,
minx
,
jozen15
,
torotoro59
,
mugimando
,
spawnini
,
flom
,
doupssy
,
svr
,
kamina
,
axl77
,
negan
,
yuri
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
walterwhite
,
opthomas
,
omegarugal
,
smokeboom
,
kira93
,
korou
,
mrpopulus
,
armando
,
xp2100
,
yanssou
,
testament
,
olimar59
,
axlenz
kevisiano
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
444
visites since opening :
796161
kevisiano
> blog
all
Jeux finis
Atlus Exclusive Showcase le 22/04
Un showcase Atlus aura lieu Lundi 22/04 18H (Heure Européenne) sur les dernières informations concernant le jeu Metaphor: ReFantazio.
Hypé par ce jeu ?
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/16/2024 at 07:49 AM by
kevisiano
comments (
7
)
sora78
posted
the 04/16/2024 at 08:02 AM
Pas hype du tout mais quand on voit l'équipe de fou derrière, j'espère être surpris.
burningcrimson
posted
the 04/16/2024 at 08:06 AM
Hypé !
wickette
posted
the 04/16/2024 at 08:09 AM
sora78
pour moi leur premier trailer était mal fichu, surtout la partie technique
Le trailer suivant était bien plus propre et m’a plus plu coté gameplay comme rendu artistique
Je verrai après sa sortie si les avis sont bons, comme helldivers ou rise of ronin parfois j’ai du mal à cerner le jeu
solarr
posted
the 04/16/2024 at 08:17 AM
j'aime
kirk
posted
the 04/16/2024 at 08:24 AM
Il faudra attendre 1 ou 2 ans pour avoir la version + donc pas vraiment de hype.
zekk
posted
the 04/16/2024 at 08:37 AM
Hyper hype
volran
posted
the 04/16/2024 at 08:45 AM
Je vais attendre la sortie du jeu et voir les retours
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Le trailer suivant était bien plus propre et m’a plus plu coté gameplay comme rendu artistique
Je verrai après sa sortie si les avis sont bons, comme helldivers ou rise of ronin parfois j’ai du mal à cerner le jeu