Metaphor : ReFantazio
3
Likers
name : Metaphor : ReFantazio
platform : PC
editor : Atlus
developer : Atlus
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X
kevisiano
49
Likes
Likers
kevisiano
articles : 444
visites since opening : 796161
kevisiano > blog
Atlus Exclusive Showcase le 22/04
Un showcase Atlus aura lieu Lundi 22/04 18H (Heure Européenne) sur les dernières informations concernant le jeu Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Hypé par ce jeu ?


    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/16/2024 at 07:49 AM by kevisiano
    comments (7)
    sora78 posted the 04/16/2024 at 08:02 AM
    Pas hype du tout mais quand on voit l'équipe de fou derrière, j'espère être surpris.
    burningcrimson posted the 04/16/2024 at 08:06 AM
    Hypé !
    wickette posted the 04/16/2024 at 08:09 AM
    sora78 pour moi leur premier trailer était mal fichu, surtout la partie technique

    Le trailer suivant était bien plus propre et m’a plus plu coté gameplay comme rendu artistique

    Je verrai après sa sortie si les avis sont bons, comme helldivers ou rise of ronin parfois j’ai du mal à cerner le jeu
    solarr posted the 04/16/2024 at 08:17 AM
    j'aime
    kirk posted the 04/16/2024 at 08:24 AM
    Il faudra attendre 1 ou 2 ans pour avoir la version + donc pas vraiment de hype.
    zekk posted the 04/16/2024 at 08:37 AM
    Hyper hype
    volran posted the 04/16/2024 at 08:45 AM
    Je vais attendre la sortie du jeu et voir les retours
