Tokyo Game Show 2023 21/09/2023
Le Tokyo Game Show 2023 se tiendra le 21 septembre au Makuhari Messe.

"TGS2023】C’est un festival de jeux, tout le monde se rassemble!" 21/09/2023 à 03:00



【TGS2023】Keynote（English）21/09/2023 à 04:00




【TGS2023】Gamera Games Now Tokyo Game Show 2023 Special Program（English） 21/09/2023 à 05:00



【TGS2023】Amazing Seasun（English）
21/09/2023 à 05:00




【TGS2023】Japan Game Awards 2023 Games of the Year Division（English）
21/09/2023 à 09:00



【TGS2023】TOKYO GAME SHOW 2023 Xbox Digital Broadcast
21/09/2023 à 11:00


【TGS2023】505 Games TGS2023 Official Live Stream（English）
21/09/2023 à 12:00



【TGS2023】SEGA NEW Special（English）
21/09/2023 à 13:00


【TGS2023】LEVEL5 news five（English）
21/09/2023 à 14:00



【TGS2023】Fate/Samurai Remnant" "Night of the Waxing Moon" Livestream（English）
21/09/2023 à 15:00


【TGS2023】TGS 2023 Capcom Online Special Program（English）

21/09/2023 à 16:00
    posted the 09/20/2023 at 05:27 PM by liberty
    comments (9)
    wickette posted the 09/20/2023 at 05:31 PM
    Monster Hunter World 2 pitié
    liberty posted the 09/20/2023 at 05:33 PM
    Je vous ai mis l'horaire et la vidéo en direct pour suivre l'événement qui vous intéresse. Même Fate à 15 heures pour Guiguif seul
    kisukesan posted the 09/20/2023 at 05:43 PM
    Ce sont bien les horaires en France donc ? Merci pour ce travail
    bateman posted the 09/20/2023 at 05:52 PM
    Vous pensez que le dlc d’Elden Ring sera présenté ou même une petite bande annonce ?
    liberty posted the 09/20/2023 at 05:56 PM
    kisukesan yep
    suzukube posted the 09/20/2023 at 06:00 PM
    Est-ce que Xbox va annoncer son retrait du marché japonais ?
    khawaz posted the 09/20/2023 at 06:33 PM
    suzukube ce qui est triste, c'est que les jeux jap annoncés par Xbox sont majoritairement attendu sur les autres plateformes, notamment la Switch.
    marchand2sable posted the 09/20/2023 at 07:00 PM
    Capcom hype a mort demain
    tripy73 posted the 09/20/2023 at 07:24 PM
    Merci liberty pour ce long regroupement de live accompagnés des horaires, en espérant quelques annonces sympathiques qui feront plaisir à tout le monde
