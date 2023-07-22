accueil
Invincible (Saison 2) : Bande-annonce
Cinéma : 1 , 2 , 3 ... Action
Prévu pour le 03 novembre sur prime vidéo
Prime video
invincible
masharu
posted
the 07/22/2023 at 01:39 PM
Juste pour dire qu'Ubisoft s'est pris un mur pour la énième fois en annonçant un jeu mobile sur cette franchise
.
testament
posted
the 07/22/2023 at 01:41 PM
Enfin.
axlenz
posted
the 07/22/2023 at 01:43 PM
Je vais remater la saison 1 juste pour l'occasion
shinz0
posted
the 07/22/2023 at 01:48 PM
La saison 1 c'est une tuerie au sens propre du terme aussi
clivekunn
posted
the 07/22/2023 at 01:55 PM
Le seul comics que j'ai lu jusqu'à la fin,je trouvais ça plutôt gore pour le genre la suite est encore plus hardcore
,ça promet d'être du lourd.
