Sirote cet ost en lisant cet article ci-dessous mon ami ! Axlenz vous régale
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
all
Invincible (Saison 2) : Bande-annonce
Cinéma : 1 , 2 , 3 ... Action
Prévu pour le 03 novembre sur prime vidéo


    posted the 07/22/2023 at 01:37 PM by axlenz
    comments (5)
    masharu posted the 07/22/2023 at 01:39 PM
    Juste pour dire qu'Ubisoft s'est pris un mur pour la énième fois en annonçant un jeu mobile sur cette franchise .
    testament posted the 07/22/2023 at 01:41 PM
    Enfin.
    axlenz posted the 07/22/2023 at 01:43 PM
    Je vais remater la saison 1 juste pour l'occasion
    shinz0 posted the 07/22/2023 at 01:48 PM
    La saison 1 c'est une tuerie au sens propre du terme aussi
    clivekunn posted the 07/22/2023 at 01:55 PM
    Le seul comics que j'ai lu jusqu'à la fin,je trouvais ça plutôt gore pour le genre la suite est encore plus hardcore,ça promet d'être du lourd.
