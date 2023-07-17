ajouter un titre
lion93 > blog
NIER Concert à Paris: Officiel


Les infos qui avaient fuité se sont révélés être vrai! Un concert de Nier aura lieu à Paris le 23 Février 2024! Les billets ne sont pas encore en vente.
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 07/17/2023 at 02:33 PM
    qeklhfkmlajhnkldfmajhnfajhnpdjapfjaopdzao
    lapala posted the 07/17/2023 at 02:51 PM
    marcelpatulacci posted the 07/17/2023 at 03:11 PM
    rockmanz posted the 07/17/2023 at 03:11 PM
    je dis oui !
    frionel posted the 07/17/2023 at 03:41 PM
    Mode naïf ON : Nier III !!!!!
    rbz posted the 07/17/2023 at 03:42 PM
    Whattttt.
    elenaa posted the 07/17/2023 at 03:56 PM
    Ah niiice ! Je n'ai pas fait tous les jeux mais l'OST est incroyable so why not ?
    zekk posted the 07/17/2023 at 03:58 PM
    faites signes quand vous voyez les places en vente
    ostream posted the 07/17/2023 at 04:08 PM
    Trop bien, on sait à quelle date seront dispo les places ? Et sur quel site ?
    lion93 posted the 07/17/2023 at 04:10 PM
    ostream non pas pour l'instant
    lion93 posted the 07/17/2023 at 04:11 PM
    ostream https://www.nierconcert.com/
    kevisiano posted the 07/17/2023 at 04:58 PM
    Je suis comme un ouf
    ostream posted the 07/17/2023 at 05:02 PM
    lion93 merci
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 07/17/2023 at 05:44 PM
    lion93 Merci j'ai mis en favori
    Vous avez une idée des prix pour ce genre de concert ?
    lion93 posted the 07/17/2023 at 05:45 PM
    onsentapedequijesuis entre 60euros 120euros comme pour les concerts de FF
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 07/17/2023 at 05:56 PM
    lion93 Nickel ! Je mets ça de côté. Ca serai mon premier concert JV si j'ai ma place.
    suzukube posted the 07/17/2023 at 06:43 PM
    J'suis à 2 doigts de prendre un billet pour Paris, y'a pas la même chose à Miami ?
    rendan posted the 07/17/2023 at 06:52 PM
    J'Y VAIS!!!!
