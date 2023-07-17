accueil
NIER Concert à Paris: Officiel
Les infos qui avaient fuité se sont révélés être vrai! Un concert de Nier aura lieu à Paris le 23 Février 2024! Les billets ne sont pas encore en vente.
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
leonsilverburg
,
onsentapedequijesuis
,
retrostew
,
kisukesan
posted the 07/17/2023 at 02:27 PM by
lion93
comments (
18
)
onsentapedequijesuis
posted
the 07/17/2023 at 02:33 PM
qeklhfkmlajhnkldfmajhnfajhnpdjapfjaopdzao
lapala
posted
the 07/17/2023 at 02:51 PM
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 07/17/2023 at 03:11 PM
rockmanz
posted
the 07/17/2023 at 03:11 PM
je dis oui !
frionel
posted
the 07/17/2023 at 03:41 PM
Mode naïf ON : Nier III !!!!!
rbz
posted
the 07/17/2023 at 03:42 PM
Whattttt.
elenaa
posted
the 07/17/2023 at 03:56 PM
Ah niiice ! Je n'ai pas fait tous les jeux mais l'OST est incroyable so why not ?
zekk
posted
the 07/17/2023 at 03:58 PM
faites signes quand vous voyez les places en vente
ostream
posted
the 07/17/2023 at 04:08 PM
Trop bien, on sait à quelle date seront dispo les places ? Et sur quel site ?
lion93
posted
the 07/17/2023 at 04:10 PM
ostream
non pas pour l'instant
lion93
posted
the 07/17/2023 at 04:11 PM
ostream
https://www.nierconcert.com/
kevisiano
posted
the 07/17/2023 at 04:58 PM
Je suis comme un ouf
ostream
posted
the 07/17/2023 at 05:02 PM
lion93
merci
onsentapedequijesuis
posted
the 07/17/2023 at 05:44 PM
lion93
Merci j'ai mis en favori
Vous avez une idée des prix pour ce genre de concert ?
lion93
posted
the 07/17/2023 at 05:45 PM
onsentapedequijesuis
entre 60euros 120euros comme pour les concerts de FF
onsentapedequijesuis
posted
the 07/17/2023 at 05:56 PM
lion93
Nickel ! Je mets ça de côté. Ca serai mon premier concert JV si j'ai ma place.
suzukube
posted
the 07/17/2023 at 06:43 PM
J'suis à 2 doigts de prendre un billet pour Paris, y'a pas la même chose à Miami ?
rendan
posted
the 07/17/2023 at 06:52 PM
J'Y VAIS!!!!
