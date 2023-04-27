:'(
Armored Core VI : Fires of Rubicon
2
name : Armored Core VI : Fires of Rubicon
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
victornewman
30
Likes
victornewman
victornewman > blog
Armored Core VI trailer gameplay
    tags :
    1
    1 Like
    Who likes this ?
    mrponey
    posted the 04/27/2023 at 02:07 PM by victornewman
    comments (9)
    lalisa posted the 04/27/2023 at 02:10 PM
    https://twitter.com/BandaiNamcoFR/status/1651587057754537986
    victornewman posted the 04/27/2023 at 02:12 PM
    lalisa 450 euros le collector version premium
    lalisa posted the 04/27/2023 at 02:14 PM
    victornewman A deux minutes près je faisais mon article avant le tiens.
    victornewman posted the 04/27/2023 at 02:14 PM
    lalisa désolé :'(
    keiku posted the 04/27/2023 at 02:16 PM
    ca semble reprendre les code de 4answer et le jeu semble encore avoir gagner plus en dynamisme, malgré que je doute sur le "gameplay" vu qu'il n'y a pas l'UI ,ca me semble bien parti
    shinz0 posted the 04/27/2023 at 02:18 PM
    Ça peut être pas mal
    adelfhitlor posted the 04/27/2023 at 02:21 PM
    Miam miam. Faut qu'ils commencent à nous donner des infos techniques maintenant.
    mrponey posted the 04/27/2023 at 02:23 PM
    Day One
    kinectical posted the 04/27/2023 at 02:23 PM
    Oh bordel niveau gameplay ça l’air hyper fun et ces pas moche du tout en plus
