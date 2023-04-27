accueil
name :
Armored Core VI : Fires of Rubicon
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
FromSoftware
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
Armored Core VI trailer gameplay
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
mrponey
posted the 04/27/2023 at 02:07 PM by
victornewman
comments (
9
)
lalisa
posted
the 04/27/2023 at 02:10 PM
https://twitter.com/BandaiNamcoFR/status/1651587057754537986
victornewman
posted
the 04/27/2023 at 02:12 PM
lalisa
450 euros le collector version premium
lalisa
posted
the 04/27/2023 at 02:14 PM
victornewman
A deux minutes près je faisais mon article avant le tiens.
victornewman
posted
the 04/27/2023 at 02:14 PM
lalisa
désolé :'(
keiku
posted
the 04/27/2023 at 02:16 PM
ca semble reprendre les code de 4answer et le jeu semble encore avoir gagner plus en dynamisme, malgré que je doute sur le "gameplay" vu qu'il n'y a pas l'UI ,ca me semble bien parti
shinz0
posted
the 04/27/2023 at 02:18 PM
Ça peut être pas mal
adelfhitlor
posted
the 04/27/2023 at 02:21 PM
Miam miam. Faut qu'ils commencent à nous donner des infos techniques maintenant.
mrponey
posted
the 04/27/2023 at 02:23 PM
Day One
kinectical
posted
the 04/27/2023 at 02:23 PM
Oh bordel niveau gameplay ça l’air hyper fun et ces pas moche du tout en plus
