bonne fête
Aïd Moubarak Saïd a tt mes fréres musulman, que Dieu accepte votre jeûne et vos prières
    posted the 04/20/2023 at 08:44 PM by midomashakil
    comments (12)
    bigb0ss posted the 04/20/2023 at 08:48 PM
    Amin
    Aïd Moubarak a tous le monde
    yanssou posted the 04/20/2023 at 08:52 PM
    J'allais le faire tu m'a devancé , Amin Aid moubarak a vous !!

    C'est passé tellement vite...
    midomashakil posted the 04/20/2023 at 08:55 PM
    yanssou oui hamdulah . mais j'ai perdu mon pére le début du mois
    amario posted the 04/20/2023 at 08:56 PM
    Aïd Moubarak
    onimusha posted the 04/20/2023 at 08:58 PM
    Aïd Moubarak
    yanssou posted the 04/20/2023 at 09:00 PM
    midomashakil Qu'Allah swt lui fasse miséricorde , lui accorde les plus hauts degrés du paradis !!! c'est arrivé en plein ramadan c'est un privilège courage et force a toi
    midomashakil posted the 04/20/2023 at 09:04 PM
    yanssou merci frérot infiniment
    yanssou posted the 04/20/2023 at 09:11 PM
    midomashakil c'est tt a fait normal frerot courage
    thelastone posted the 04/20/2023 at 09:17 PM
    Yanssou lah yerhamou inchalah un max de dou3a pour lui que nos parents reposent en paix !
    Aid moubarak à tous
    yanssou posted the 04/20/2023 at 09:22 PM
    thelastone inshallah , merci Aid moubarak !!!
    walterwhite posted the 04/20/2023 at 09:24 PM
    midomashakil Allah y Rahmo

    Aïdkoum Moubarak les kheys.
    mercure7 posted the 04/20/2023 at 09:28 PM
    Bon Aïd el-Fitr à tous, les mangeurs de kebab
