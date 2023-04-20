accueil
midomashakil
> blog
bonne fête
Aïd Moubarak Saïd a tt mes fréres musulman, que Dieu accepte votre jeûne et vos prières
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/20/2023 at 08:44 PM by
midomashakil
comments (
12
)
bigb0ss
posted
the 04/20/2023 at 08:48 PM
Amin
Aïd Moubarak a tous le monde
yanssou
posted
the 04/20/2023 at 08:52 PM
J'allais le faire tu m'a devancé , Amin Aid moubarak a vous !!
C'est passé tellement vite...
midomashakil
posted
the 04/20/2023 at 08:55 PM
yanssou
oui hamdulah . mais j'ai perdu mon pére le début du mois
amario
posted
the 04/20/2023 at 08:56 PM
Aïd Moubarak
onimusha
posted
the 04/20/2023 at 08:58 PM
Aïd Moubarak
yanssou
posted
the 04/20/2023 at 09:00 PM
midomashakil
Qu'Allah swt lui fasse miséricorde , lui accorde les plus hauts degrés du paradis !!! c'est arrivé en plein ramadan c'est un privilège courage et force a toi
midomashakil
posted
the 04/20/2023 at 09:04 PM
yanssou
merci frérot infiniment
yanssou
posted
the 04/20/2023 at 09:11 PM
midomashakil
c'est tt a fait normal frerot courage
thelastone
posted
the 04/20/2023 at 09:17 PM
Yanssou
lah yerhamou inchalah un max de dou3a pour lui que nos parents reposent en paix !
Aid moubarak à tous
yanssou
posted
the 04/20/2023 at 09:22 PM
thelastone
inshallah , merci Aid moubarak !!!
walterwhite
posted
the 04/20/2023 at 09:24 PM
midomashakil
Allah y Rahmo
Aïdkoum Moubarak les kheys.
mercure7
posted
the 04/20/2023 at 09:28 PM
Bon Aïd el-Fitr à tous, les mangeurs de kebab
