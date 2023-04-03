accueil
profile
name :
Metroid Prime 4
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
N.C
genre :
action
profile
obi69
articles :
842
visites since opening :
1143799
obi69
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Ma video de la première heure de Metroid Prime 4
Enjoy
La chaine collective
-
https://www.youtube.com/@GameForeverFR
découverte
let's play
switch
gameforever.fr
metroid prime remastered
posted the 03/04/2023 at 01:02 PM by
obi69
comments (
6
)
blindzorro
posted
the 03/04/2023 at 01:03 PM
Metroid Prime 4 ?
dokidokii
posted
the 03/04/2023 at 01:05 PM
blindzorro
il veut dire qu'il est très beau je pense
guiguif
posted
the 03/04/2023 at 01:09 PM
ça ressemble pas mal au 1 non ? (
)
skk
posted
the 03/04/2023 at 01:10 PM
Titre pute à clic en bonne et due forme Jack.
fdestroyer
posted
the 03/04/2023 at 01:10 PM
Ah dommage la capture à 30 FPS!! Ce qui fait vraiment resplendir Metroid Prime c'est ses 60 FPS locké (aussi à l'époque j'entend)
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 03/04/2023 at 01:27 PM
Skk
"en bonne et due forme Jack"
Hook
