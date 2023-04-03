profile
Metroid Prime 4
38
Likers
name : Metroid Prime 4
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : N.C
genre : action
Ma video de la première heure de Metroid Prime 4
Enjoy

La chaine collective - https://www.youtube.com/@GameForeverFR
    tags : découverte let's play switch gameforever.fr metroid prime remastered
    posted the 03/04/2023 at 01:02 PM by obi69
    comments (6)
    blindzorro posted the 03/04/2023 at 01:03 PM
    Metroid Prime 4 ?
    dokidokii posted the 03/04/2023 at 01:05 PM
    blindzorro il veut dire qu'il est très beau je pense
    guiguif posted the 03/04/2023 at 01:09 PM
    ça ressemble pas mal au 1 non ? ( )
    skk posted the 03/04/2023 at 01:10 PM
    Titre pute à clic en bonne et due forme Jack.
    fdestroyer posted the 03/04/2023 at 01:10 PM
    Ah dommage la capture à 30 FPS!! Ce qui fait vraiment resplendir Metroid Prime c'est ses 60 FPS locké (aussi à l'époque j'entend)
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 03/04/2023 at 01:27 PM
    Skk "en bonne et due forme Jack" Hook
