Game Awards | Le Choix des Joueurs - Round 1 (presque terminé)
Vous pouvez voter depuis le 28 novembre pour le premier round pour élire le choix des joueurs. Seuls 10 jeux passeront au Round 2, et 5 pour le Round 3. Vous reste 3 heures pour voter avant le Round 2. Les Game Awards se déroulent pour rappel le 8 décembre prochain.

L'an dernier, c'est Halo Infinite qui avait gagné le Choix des Joueurs.

Votez ici : https://thegameawards.com/brackets/players-voice

Le groupe en tête au moment où j'écris :
- Elden Ring (9%)
- God of War Ragnarök (9%)
- Sonic Frontiers (7%)
- Stray (7%)

La sélection de jeux du premier round /3 :
God of War Ragnarök
Elden Ring
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Tunic
Neon White
Sifu
Apex Legends
Grounded
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Multiversus
Overwatch 2
Splatoon 3
Pentiment
Cult of the Lamb
Vampire Survivors
Marvel Snap
No Man's Sky
Bayonetta 3
Valorant
Pokémon Ecarlate / Pokémon Violet
Sonic Frontiers
Minecraft
The Game Awards - https://thegameawards.com/brackets/players-voice
    posted the 11/30/2022 at 10:55 PM by masharu
    comments (2)
    sora78 posted the 11/30/2022 at 11:52 PM
    Elden Ring > God of War Ragnarok > Tous le reste loin derrière
    shanks posted the 12/01/2022 at 12:05 AM
    sora78
    Vampire Survivors > vos trucs
