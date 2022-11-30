Vous pouvez voter depuis le 28 novembre pour le premier round pour élire le choix des joueurs. Seuls 10 jeux passeront au Round 2, et 5 pour le Round 3. Vous reste 3 heures pour voter avant le Round 2. Les Game Awards se déroulent pour rappel le 8 décembre prochain.
L'an dernier, c'est Halo Infinite qui avait gagné le Choix des Joueurs.
Votez ici : https://thegameawards.com/brackets/players-voice
Le groupe en tête au moment où j'écris :
- Elden Ring (9%)
- God of War Ragnarök (9%)
- Sonic Frontiers (7%)
- Stray (7%)
La sélection de jeux du premier round /3 :
God of War Ragnarök
Elden Ring
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Tunic
Neon White
Sifu
Apex Legends
Grounded
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Multiversus
Overwatch 2
Splatoon 3
Pentiment
Cult of the Lamb
Vampire Survivors
Marvel Snap
No Man's Sky
Bayonetta 3
Valorant
Pokémon Ecarlate / Pokémon Violet
Sonic Frontiers
Minecraft
Vampire Survivors > vos trucs