accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
23
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
yamy
,
kevisiano
,
eldren
,
jozen15
,
leonr4
,
kurosama
,
escobar
,
kr16
,
torotoro59
,
linuxclan
,
minbox
,
finalyoz
,
serve
,
aym
,
jenicris
,
yanssou
,
vfries
,
korou
,
walterwhite
,
sora78
,
sephiroth07
,
greggy
,
opthomas
name :
God of War Ragnarok
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
PlayStation Studios
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
non
other versions :
PlayStation 4
Playstation 5
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
7
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
raph64
,
tac93
,
minx
,
kurosama
,
jamrock
,
torotoro59
,
astrogirl
jaysennnin
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
223
visites since opening :
419186
jaysennnin
> blog
GOW Ragnarok : la vérité derrière la note leakée de JV.com
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/03/2022 at 01:53 PM by
jaysennnin
comments (
5
)
jenicris
posted
the 11/03/2022 at 01:56 PM
Sois patient, c'est pas grave, te reste que deux heures a attendre. ^^
yanssou
posted
the 11/03/2022 at 01:57 PM
C'était une preview non ? De toute façon les test ne vont plus tarder pourquoi ce cassé la tête pour ça
guiguif
posted
the 11/03/2022 at 01:58 PM
yanssou
Oui c'etait juste la preview.
yanssou
posted
the 11/03/2022 at 02:01 PM
guiguif
c'est bien ce que me semblait en le lisant hier.
brookk
posted
the 11/03/2022 at 02:03 PM
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo