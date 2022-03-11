profile
God of War Ragnarok
23
Likers
name : God of War Ragnarok
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : PlayStation Studios
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
other versions : PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
jaysennnin
7
Likes
Likers
jaysennnin
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 223
visites since opening : 419186
jaysennnin > blog
GOW Ragnarok : la vérité derrière la note leakée de JV.com
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/03/2022 at 01:53 PM by jaysennnin
    comments (5)
    jenicris posted the 11/03/2022 at 01:56 PM
    Sois patient, c'est pas grave, te reste que deux heures a attendre. ^^
    yanssou posted the 11/03/2022 at 01:57 PM
    C'était une preview non ? De toute façon les test ne vont plus tarder pourquoi ce cassé la tête pour ça
    guiguif posted the 11/03/2022 at 01:58 PM
    yanssou Oui c'etait juste la preview.
    yanssou posted the 11/03/2022 at 02:01 PM
    guiguif c'est bien ce que me semblait en le lisant hier.
    brookk posted the 11/03/2022 at 02:03 PM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo