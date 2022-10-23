Escobar All Day EveryDay
profile
Resident Evil 4 Remake
3
Likers
name : Resident Evil 4 Remake
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : survival horror
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
escobar
124
Likes
Likers
escobar
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 266
visites since opening : 382452
escobar > blog
all
A propos de Resident Evil 4 Remake
Humour


Vivement 2023
    tags : bb parle moi
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    xenofamicom
    posted the 10/23/2022 at 08:38 PM by escobar
    comments (4)
    mrpopulus posted the 10/23/2022 at 08:42 PM
    D'accord...
    xenofamicom posted the 10/23/2022 at 08:55 PM
    Du coup, on va moins flipper quand on verra "l'homme à la tronçonneuse"
    marcelpatulacci posted the 10/23/2022 at 09:00 PM
    Avec quoi il arrête le chainsaw man ? flingue ?
    guyllan posted the 10/23/2022 at 09:06 PM
    marcelpatulacci Couteau
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo