7
7
name : God of War Ragnarok
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : PlayStation Studios
genre : action
other versions :
yanssou
10
yanssou
articles : 240
visites since opening : 386532
yanssou > blog
God of War Ragnarok J-30 !
La hype est t'elle présente ?









1 mois nous sépare de la sortie du titre ça va être fou !
On est pas prêt pour la conclusion !





    cladstrife59, sora78
    posted the 10/09/2022 at 01:03 PM by yanssou
    comments (8)
    bogsnake posted the 10/09/2022 at 01:08 PM
    La hype est au max. il me reste un peu de temps pour refaire l'épisode précédent.
    jf17 posted the 10/09/2022 at 01:11 PM
    Pareil je recommence le premier la semaine prochaine
    chaosad posted the 10/09/2022 at 01:24 PM
    J’ai preco la manette mais pas le jeu, j’ai un bourrin dans mon entourage qui pourra me le prêter très rapidement
    cladstrife59 posted the 10/09/2022 at 01:28 PM
    Oh oui! Je n'avais pas attendu un jeu comme ça depuis longtemps. My body is ready
    hanackil posted the 10/09/2022 at 01:54 PM
    Je viens de replatiner pour me remettre bien dans le bains . Après non pas forcément la grosse hype mais j'espère bien vivre une expérience de fou .
    guiguif posted the 10/09/2022 at 02:08 PM
    Le veritable Goty arrive
    wazaaabi posted the 10/09/2022 at 02:08 PM
    Je le ferais quand il serais dans le ps+ Extra .
    Suis pas pressé
    serve posted the 10/09/2022 at 02:28 PM
    Vivement.
