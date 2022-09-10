accueil
Play Has No Limits
name :
God of War Ragnarok
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
PlayStation Studios
genre :
action
other versions :
God of War Ragnarok J-30 !
La hype est t'elle présente ?
1 mois nous sépare de la sortie du titre ça va être fou !
On est pas prêt pour la conclusion !
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
cladstrife59
,
sora78
posted the 10/09/2022 at 01:03 PM by
yanssou
comments (
8
)
bogsnake
posted
the 10/09/2022 at 01:08 PM
La hype est au max. il me reste un peu de temps pour refaire l'épisode précédent.
jf17
posted
the 10/09/2022 at 01:11 PM
Pareil je recommence le premier la semaine prochaine
chaosad
posted
the 10/09/2022 at 01:24 PM
J’ai preco la manette mais pas le jeu, j’ai un bourrin dans mon entourage qui pourra me le prêter très rapidement
cladstrife59
posted
the 10/09/2022 at 01:28 PM
Oh oui! Je n'avais pas attendu un jeu comme ça depuis longtemps. My body is ready
hanackil
posted
the 10/09/2022 at 01:54 PM
Je viens de replatiner pour me remettre bien dans le bains . Après non pas forcément la grosse hype mais j'espère bien vivre une expérience de fou .
guiguif
posted
the 10/09/2022 at 02:08 PM
Le veritable Goty arrive
wazaaabi
posted
the 10/09/2022 at 02:08 PM
Je le ferais quand il serais dans le ps+ Extra .
Suis pas pressé
serve
posted
the 10/09/2022 at 02:28 PM
Vivement.
