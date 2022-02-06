profile
Final Fantasy XVI
name : Final Fantasy XVI
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Square Enix
developer : N.C
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC -
all
FF XVI: screenshot officiel de l'OW ça claque !
2023 bébé













    posted the 06/02/2022 at 10:55 PM by neptonic
    comments (10)
    zekk posted the 06/02/2022 at 10:56 PM
    ouroboros4 posted the 06/02/2022 at 10:57 PM
    Allez allez allez vas-y
    raioh posted the 06/02/2022 at 10:57 PM
    Bijou.
    apejy posted the 06/02/2022 at 10:58 PM
    Ok, ça claque !
    Vivement, même si j'ai peu d'espoir pour l'été 2023
    skuldleif posted the 06/02/2022 at 10:59 PM
    ah d'accord
    51love posted the 06/02/2022 at 10:59 PM
    Techniquement l'OW est pas dingue de ce qu'on en voit, mais la DA fait le travail, un peu a la maniere d'Elden Ring, toute proportion gardée.

    Cette direction moins dans le bling bling annonce de belles choses.
    whiteweedow25 posted the 06/02/2022 at 11:00 PM
    Bon ok là je suis hypé !
    altendorf posted the 06/02/2022 at 11:00 PM
    NE JAMAIS DOUTER DE NAOKI YOSHIDA
    guiguif posted the 06/02/2022 at 11:02 PM
    gauffreman posted the 06/02/2022 at 11:06 PM
    c'est où qu'on met les billets?
    J'adore! Vraiment hypé pour le coup!
