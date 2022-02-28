accueil
armando
armando
> blog
Bon j'ai craqué 99 boules quand meme...
Merci Amazon............. putain ci jle recois pas vendredi, je brule quelque chose lol
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
newtechnix
posted the 02/28/2022 at 01:55 PM by
armando
comments (
11
)
newtechnix
posted
the 02/28/2022 at 02:08 PM
Très bon choix
hanackil
posted
the 02/28/2022 at 02:09 PM
J'ai hésité à le commander zussi sur Amazon mais ayant pris mon vendredi j'aurais trop les nerfs si il y avait un retard de livraison. Du coup je vais le chercher en magasin quitte z le prendre à micro
psxbox
posted
the 02/28/2022 at 02:11 PM
...un feu rouge
liberty
posted
the 02/28/2022 at 02:12 PM
Armando
99 euros ? C'est un collector ?
Et Elden Ring tu y joues ? T en penses quoi ?
sussudio
posted
the 02/28/2022 at 02:27 PM
Puta la madre
famimax
posted
the 02/28/2022 at 02:28 PM
T'as un vrais plein d'essence en cadeau à ce prix la ?
bladagun
posted
the 02/28/2022 at 02:47 PM
J'ai hésité à prendre le collector aussi mais allez vu que je l'ai eu à 50euros...
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 02/28/2022 at 03:11 PM
Holy rhaa
Mais j'te comprend^^
armando
posted
the 02/28/2022 at 03:11 PM
newtechnix
hanackil
Malin toi, j'aurais du faire pareil, mais plus exemplair special anniversaire dispo
psxbox
déjà fait ca. J'en suis pas fier mais j'avais pas le temps de freiner
j'ai eut du bol il y avait pas de radar avec flash....
famimax
Meme pas, mais vu que j'ai fait l'impasse sur Gran turismo sport, et aussi Elden Ring, autant me faire plaisir avec UNE VRAIS VERSION DIGNE DE GT7 et Elden Ring pour cet été, et d'ici là il sera patché et re patché
bladagun
50 la version normal ?
armando
posted
the 02/28/2022 at 03:12 PM
sussudio
Caramba !!!!
marcelpatulacci
hanackil
posted
the 02/28/2022 at 03:34 PM
armando
disons que je suis pas vraiment le mec chanceux du coup je préfère faire attention
