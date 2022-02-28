[img][/img]
armando > blog
Bon j'ai craqué 99 boules quand meme...
Merci Amazon............. putain ci jle recois pas vendredi, je brule quelque chose lol

    newtechnix
    posted the 02/28/2022 at 01:55 PM by armando
    comments (11)
    newtechnix posted the 02/28/2022 at 02:08 PM
    Très bon choix
    hanackil posted the 02/28/2022 at 02:09 PM
    J'ai hésité à le commander zussi sur Amazon mais ayant pris mon vendredi j'aurais trop les nerfs si il y avait un retard de livraison. Du coup je vais le chercher en magasin quitte z le prendre à micro
    psxbox posted the 02/28/2022 at 02:11 PM
    ...un feu rouge
    liberty posted the 02/28/2022 at 02:12 PM
    Armando 99 euros ? C'est un collector ?
    Et Elden Ring tu y joues ? T en penses quoi ?
    sussudio posted the 02/28/2022 at 02:27 PM
    Puta la madre
    famimax posted the 02/28/2022 at 02:28 PM
    T'as un vrais plein d'essence en cadeau à ce prix la ?
    bladagun posted the 02/28/2022 at 02:47 PM
    J'ai hésité à prendre le collector aussi mais allez vu que je l'ai eu à 50euros...
    marcelpatulacci posted the 02/28/2022 at 03:11 PM
    Holy rhaa

    Mais j'te comprend^^
    armando posted the 02/28/2022 at 03:11 PM
    newtechnix

    hanackil Malin toi, j'aurais du faire pareil, mais plus exemplair special anniversaire dispo

    psxbox déjà fait ca. J'en suis pas fier mais j'avais pas le temps de freiner
    j'ai eut du bol il y avait pas de radar avec flash....

    famimax Meme pas, mais vu que j'ai fait l'impasse sur Gran turismo sport, et aussi Elden Ring, autant me faire plaisir avec UNE VRAIS VERSION DIGNE DE GT7 et Elden Ring pour cet été, et d'ici là il sera patché et re patché

    bladagun 50 la version normal ?
    armando posted the 02/28/2022 at 03:12 PM
    sussudio Caramba !!!!

    marcelpatulacci
    hanackil posted the 02/28/2022 at 03:34 PM
    armando disons que je suis pas vraiment le mec chanceux du coup je préfère faire attention
