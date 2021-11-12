accueil
populus
Whatchmojo : Top 20 des meilleurs jeux Nintendo de tous les temps
Voilà voilà...
Selon eux, Super Smash Bros Ultimate est le meilleur jeu Nintendo de tous les temps, Animal Crossing New Horizon devant Breath of The Wild et Ocarina of Time pas premier...
posted the 12/11/2021 at 05:03 PM by populus
populus
comments (5)
5
)
losz
posted
the 12/11/2021 at 05:16 PM
Punch Out, Pokemon, Animal Crossing, Fire Emblem Three house, Mario Odyssey...ouais top de merde.
playxtendo
posted
the 12/11/2021 at 05:17 PM
Losz
c toi la merde
liberty
posted
the 12/11/2021 at 05:49 PM
playxtendo
Tu t'insères de l'Adn Nintendo chaque matins ? ou c'est juste un joycon dans le cul ?
bliss02
posted
the 12/11/2021 at 06:05 PM
En même temps Watchmojo……
ouroboros4
posted
the 12/11/2021 at 06:06 PM
Les top mojo c’est tellement n’importe quoi.
