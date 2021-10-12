accueil
news
blogs
videos
reviews
previews
features
yanissou
Elden Ring montre son Story Trailer !
posted the 12/10/2021 at 09:45 AM by yanissou
yanissou
comments (4)
4
)
shinz0
posted
the 12/10/2021 at 09:46 AM
Le lore à l'air top
whookid
posted
the 12/10/2021 at 09:55 AM
Je veux rien voir day one quoi qu'il arrive
yukilin
posted
the 12/10/2021 at 11:05 AM
C'est cool, mais c'est un peu toujours la même histoire je trouve...
keiku
posted
the 12/10/2021 at 11:10 AM
yukilin
en même temps, il n'y a pas d'histoire a proprement parler, juste un lore
