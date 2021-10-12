profile
yanissou
9
Likes
Likers
yanissou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 152
visites since opening : 216385
yanissou > blog
all
Elden Ring montre son Story Trailer !
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    shinz0, ducknsexe, syndrome, yukilin
    posted the 12/10/2021 at 09:45 AM by yanissou
    comments (4)
    shinz0 posted the 12/10/2021 at 09:46 AM
    Le lore à l'air top
    whookid posted the 12/10/2021 at 09:55 AM
    Je veux rien voir day one quoi qu'il arrive
    yukilin posted the 12/10/2021 at 11:05 AM
    C'est cool, mais c'est un peu toujours la même histoire je trouve...
    keiku posted the 12/10/2021 at 11:10 AM
    yukilin en même temps, il n'y a pas d'histoire a proprement parler, juste un lore
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo