Sirote cet ost en lisant cet article ci-dessous mon ami ! Axlenz vous régale
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
posted the 11/26/2021 at 03:37 PM by
axlenz
comments (
4
)
5120x2880
posted
the 11/26/2021 at 03:40 PM
Sans doute aucun, en tout cas ce serait étonnant.
bladagun
posted
the 11/26/2021 at 05:08 PM
Non dans aucun comme la musique chopperman dailleur :
https://youtu.be/GUHIWNY4lOw
guiguif
posted
the 11/26/2021 at 05:26 PM
C'est le genre de chanson qu'on peut retrouver dans le CD type Characters Songs and co
draer
posted
the 11/26/2021 at 06:20 PM
Il y en a des tonnes dans le même style :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kAneQsUklI&list=PLngYHIxUedZaoOPxTxhwprLSYiDz-5SFE
Je conseille celles de Doflamingo et de Teach.
