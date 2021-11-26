Sirote cet ost en lisant cet article ci-dessous mon ami ! Axlenz vous régale
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
all
Ce son est passé dans quel épisode ?
Divers
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/26/2021 at 03:37 PM by axlenz
    comments (4)
    5120x2880 posted the 11/26/2021 at 03:40 PM
    Sans doute aucun, en tout cas ce serait étonnant.
    bladagun posted the 11/26/2021 at 05:08 PM
    Non dans aucun comme la musique chopperman dailleur :
    https://youtu.be/GUHIWNY4lOw
    guiguif posted the 11/26/2021 at 05:26 PM
    C'est le genre de chanson qu'on peut retrouver dans le CD type Characters Songs and co
    draer posted the 11/26/2021 at 06:20 PM
    Il y en a des tonnes dans le même style : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kAneQsUklI&list=PLngYHIxUedZaoOPxTxhwprLSYiDz-5SFE
    Je conseille celles de Doflamingo et de Teach.
