profile
Elden Ring
17
Likers
name : Elden Ring
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
sora78
81
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 941
visites since opening : 1736615
sora78 > blog
all
[BETA] Eldin Ring : Le Main Theme !!






Bonus :



/ - 0
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/10/2021 at 05:03 PM by sora78
    comments (1)
    maxx posted the 11/10/2021 at 06:04 PM
    Nice!! Très hâte de jouer au jeu et d'entendre tout ça
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo