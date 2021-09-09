"Ayez le culte de l'esprit critique." - Louis Pasteur
profile
docbrown
90
Likes
Likers
docbrown
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 467
visites since opening : 686791
docbrown > blog
all
The Matrix Resurrections
B.A

    tags : the matrix resurrections
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    legato
    posted the 09/09/2021 at 12:54 PM by docbrown
    comments (6)
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/09/2021 at 12:55 PM
    Il va revenir distribuer les "pains"
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/09/2021 at 01:02 PM
    C'est Tarantino qui a fait le choix de la musique
    docbrown posted the 09/09/2021 at 01:08 PM
    nicolasgourry En tout cas ça correspond avec le visuel. La vieille theorie sur John Wick va exploser internet maintenant
    ravyxxs posted the 09/09/2021 at 01:09 PM
    Ca a l'air cool,on va attendre.
    cladstrife59 posted the 09/09/2021 at 01:14 PM
    nicolasgourry je dirais plutôt Terry Gilliam mais au moins ont nous claque pas une musique hors sujet comme c'est la mode dans les trailers.
    White Rabbit

    Sinon ça donne envie et Carrie-Anne Moss n'a rien perdu de sa superbe.
    legato posted the 09/09/2021 at 01:25 PM
    Neo ou John ...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo