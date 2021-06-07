accueil
Enfin Asgard !!!!!!!!
Putain le meilleur perso de la saga Asgard enfin annoncé en myth cloth Ex !! Putain c'est un de mes perso top 5 de saint seiya
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
liquidsnake66
,
spontexes
,
aiolia081
,
mercure7
,
amassous
posted the 07/06/2021 at 08:01 AM by
armando
comments (
7
)
liquidsnake66
posted
the 07/06/2021 at 08:09 AM
La dernière photo est hyper stylée
armando
posted
the 07/06/2021 at 08:11 AM
liquidsnake66
Ya tout qui est hyper stylé chez se perso !!!! (enfin pour moi)
mercure7
posted
the 07/06/2021 at 08:46 AM
Il manque plus qu'un diorama fait maison avec qqs arbres creepy et la troupe de SOS Saori dans des cercueils d'améthyste
amassous
posted
the 07/06/2021 at 08:46 AM
Tarpin classe, mais trop chère.
sheena78
posted
the 07/06/2021 at 08:49 AM
Enfin, vivement les préco
armando
posted
the 07/06/2021 at 08:51 AM
amassous
sheena78
86 euros sur ce site ajouter les frais de port entre 10 où 15 euros
https://www.tiendasaintseiya.com/es/myth-cloth-ex/17544-delta-megrez-alberich-figura-16-cm-saint-seiya-saint-cloth-myth-ex-4573102617033.html
armando
posted
the 07/06/2021 at 08:54 AM
mercure7
Pas faux
