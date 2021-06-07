[img][/img]
armando > blog
Enfin Asgard !!!!!!!!
Putain le meilleur perso de la saga Asgard enfin annoncé en myth cloth Ex !! Putain c'est un de mes perso top 5 de saint seiya













    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    liquidsnake66, spontexes, aiolia081, mercure7, amassous
    posted the 07/06/2021 at 08:01 AM by armando
    comments (7)
    liquidsnake66 posted the 07/06/2021 at 08:09 AM
    La dernière photo est hyper stylée
    armando posted the 07/06/2021 at 08:11 AM
    liquidsnake66 Ya tout qui est hyper stylé chez se perso !!!! (enfin pour moi)
    mercure7 posted the 07/06/2021 at 08:46 AM
    Il manque plus qu'un diorama fait maison avec qqs arbres creepy et la troupe de SOS Saori dans des cercueils d'améthyste
    amassous posted the 07/06/2021 at 08:46 AM
    Tarpin classe, mais trop chère.
    sheena78 posted the 07/06/2021 at 08:49 AM
    Enfin, vivement les préco
    armando posted the 07/06/2021 at 08:51 AM
    amassous sheena78 86 euros sur ce site ajouter les frais de port entre 10 où 15 euros

    https://www.tiendasaintseiya.com/es/myth-cloth-ex/17544-delta-megrez-alberich-figura-16-cm-saint-seiya-saint-cloth-myth-ex-4573102617033.html
    armando posted the 07/06/2021 at 08:54 AM
    mercure7 Pas faux
