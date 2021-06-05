[pos=centre]
Au faite Halo...
Le jeu met 50ans a arrivée mais au final la série TV annoncée il y a 25ans elle arrive quand ? (Spielberg tout-ça derrière de mémoire)

    posted the 05/06/2021 at 04:13 PM by ratchet
    comments (12)
    altendorf posted the 05/06/2021 at 04:13 PM
    Premier trimestre 2022 sur Paramount+
    losz posted the 05/06/2021 at 04:16 PM
    Il y avait déjà eu Halo NightFall c'était pitoyable, j'imagine que ce sera aussi nul.
    aiolia081 posted the 05/06/2021 at 04:19 PM
    en tournage en juin et diffusion sur Showtime, un jour
    altendorf posted the 05/06/2021 at 04:21 PM
    aiolia081 C'est plus Showtime
    akinen posted the 05/06/2021 at 04:23 PM
    Repoussée pour améliorer les decors et les costumes
    ratchet posted the 05/06/2021 at 04:29 PM
    Paramount+ ?
    Encore un XXXème service ? Peuvent pas faire des partenariat sérieux...
    modsoul posted the 05/06/2021 at 04:30 PM
    Repousser parceque Craig a chopé le Covid il est en réanimation et chirurgie esthétique.
    idd posted the 05/06/2021 at 04:38 PM
    le crunch n'est pas une garantie d'un produit final réussi. cf : cyberpunk
    jeanouillz posted the 05/06/2021 at 04:39 PM
    Etron d'une époque ou Xbox rimait avec "TV"
    altendorf posted the 05/06/2021 at 04:47 PM
    idd Sauf que Cyberpunk n'est pas qu'une simple histoire de crunch ^^
    aiolia081 posted the 05/06/2021 at 04:57 PM
    altendorf Ah bon ...
    bennj posted the 05/06/2021 at 05:01 PM
    ratchet Au fait ton bescherelle il arrive quand ?
