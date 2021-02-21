profile
Guilty Gear Strive
1
Likers
name : Guilty Gear Strive
platform : PC
editor : Arc System Works
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions : PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
chiotgamer
17
Likes
Likers
chiotgamer
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 86
visites since opening : 211747
chiotgamer > blog
Guilty Gear : Trailer du dernier perso (du jeu de base)



C'est mieux que Pyra quand même !
    tags : i-no guilty gear strive arcsystemworks
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/21/2021 at 08:06 AM by chiotgamer
    comments (1)
    tab posted the 02/21/2021 at 08:27 AM
    Vivement
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo