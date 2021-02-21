accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
1
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
testament
name :
Guilty Gear Strive
platform :
PC
editor :
Arc System Works
developer :
Arc System Works
genre :
combat
other versions :
PlayStation 4
-
Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
17
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
awamy02
,
kurosama
,
raph64
,
gunhedtv
,
minx
,
sujetdelta
,
opthomas
,
iglooo
,
mistermat
,
shindo
,
gunstarred
,
ravyxxs
,
testament
,
allan333
,
axlenz
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
destati
chiotgamer
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
86
visites since opening :
211747
chiotgamer
> blog
Guilty Gear : Trailer du dernier perso (du jeu de base)
C'est mieux que Pyra quand même !
tags :
i-no
guilty gear strive
arcsystemworks
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/21/2021 at 08:06 AM by
chiotgamer
comments (
1
)
tab
posted
the 02/21/2021 at 08:27 AM
Vivement
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo