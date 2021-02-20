profile
all
Darius Extra Version (Exclu MD Mini) va sortir sur Mega Drive
Mega Drive


Columbus Circle officialise aujourd'hui Darius Extra Version sur Mega Drive au Japon en version physique pour le jeudi 25 février 2021 à 6.800 yens HT.



Darius Extra Version reprend le portage inédit de la Mega Drive Mini et y ajoute un rééquilibrage du gameplay et de la difficulté, une bande-son retravaillée et de nouveaux modes de jeu.



Version occidentale en précommande https://store.strictlylimitedgames.com/collections/darius
SEGA-Mag - https://www.sega-mag.com/actualite/darius-extra-version-en-approche-sur-mega-drive-au-japon-35609
    posted the 02/20/2021 at 07:59 AM by gunstarred
    liberty posted the 02/20/2021 at 08:00 AM
    C'est bien cool comme Initiative !
    hyoga57 posted the 02/20/2021 at 08:02 AM
    Ça fait plusieurs mois que j'ai commandé la version Pal chez Strictly Limited.
    fdestroyer posted the 02/20/2021 at 08:43 AM
    Cool merci! Je l'ai pris, c'est vraiment génial que nos chères consoles continuent d'être approvisonées en 2021.
    armando posted the 02/20/2021 at 09:21 AM
    Magnifique la boite en Jap

    Ya pas de manuel ?
