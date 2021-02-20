accueil
Gunstar
Who likes this ?
Retro Gamekyo MegaDrive
minx
Darius Extra Version (Exclu MD Mini) va sortir sur Mega Drive
Mega Drive
Columbus Circle officialise aujourd'hui Darius Extra Version sur Mega Drive au Japon en version physique pour le jeudi 25 février 2021 à 6.800 yens HT.
Darius Extra Version reprend le portage inédit de la Mega Drive Mini et y ajoute un rééquilibrage du gameplay et de la difficulté, une bande-son retravaillée et de nouveaux modes de jeu.
Version occidentale en précommande
https://store.strictlylimitedgames.com/collections/darius
SEGA-Mag
-
https://www.sega-mag.com/actualite/darius-extra-version-en-approche-sur-mega-drive-au-japon-35609
posted the 02/20/2021 at 07:59 AM by
gunstarred
liberty
posted
the 02/20/2021 at 08:00 AM
C'est bien cool comme Initiative !
hyoga57
posted
the 02/20/2021 at 08:02 AM
Ça fait plusieurs mois que j'ai commandé la version Pal chez Strictly Limited.
fdestroyer
posted
the 02/20/2021 at 08:43 AM
Cool merci! Je l'ai pris, c'est vraiment génial que nos chères consoles continuent d'être approvisonées en 2021.
armando
posted
the 02/20/2021 at 09:21 AM
Magnifique la boite en Jap
Ya pas de manuel ?
Ya pas de manuel ?