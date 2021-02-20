Mega Drive

Columbus Circle officialise aujourd'hui Darius Extra Version sur Mega Drive au Japon en version physique pour le jeudi 25 février 2021 à 6.800 yens HT.

Darius Extra Version reprend le portage inédit de la Mega Drive Mini et y ajoute un rééquilibrage du gameplay et de la difficulté, une bande-son retravaillée et de nouveaux modes de jeu.



