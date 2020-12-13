profile
Cyberpunk 2077
name : Cyberpunk 2077
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : CD Projekt Red
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
thauvinho
thauvinho > blog
[Tips] CPU AMD Ryzen + Cyberpunk 2077
Hello !

Petit tips pour ceux qui jouent à Cyberpunk avec un CPU Ryzen.

Cette petite modif permets de gagner parfois une dizaine de fps et surtout en stabilité.

De mon côté j'ai bien testé, avec mon 3900x, j'ai gagné entre 8 et 14 fps et j'ai beaucoup moins de chutes, c'est vraiment plus stable.

En gros actuellement c'est pas optimisé pour le multicore Ryzen, vous avez peut-être remaqué que le cpu n'est quasi pas utilisé. Avec cette manip de suis passé de environ 20-22% d'utilisation à 32-42% cpu.

Step by Step:

Download HxD hex editor

Find your Cyberpunk2077.exe, i have GOG so mines was in Cyberpunk 2077inx64 (For steam: SteamsteamappscommonCyberpunk 2077inx64Cyberpunk2077.exe)

Make a backup copy of Cyberpunk2077.exe just in case

Drag Cuberpunk2077.exe to HxD, a bunch of hex numbers should appear (like 01 FF 0D, etc)

Press CTRL+F, change column to Hex-Values

Put in "75 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08" in the search string without quotes, those values should be highlighted

Copy "74 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08" "EB 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08" without quotes

Back in HxD right click the highlighted values and select "paste insert"

Now go to top bar and click the save icon logo

Done

I did this and my CPU usage went from 50% to 90% on high crowd density. My 3070 went from 75% to 90% I gain about 10 FPS, also FPS seems more stable and less random stutters.

Also, before DLSS was not doing shit because the CPU was getting bottlenecked. Enabling DLSS now with hex-edit boosted my FPS from 70 to 100 FPS. Still slightly bottlenecked since GPU isn't fully 100% but i am running 1080p so that's partially the issue.

EDIT: Apparently the proposed hex string is not proper way to neutralize the check as it can break the game running with Intel CPUs. The proper string would be "EB 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08"

(J'ai essayé en ayant remplacer 75 par 74 et EB, pour le même résultat).
Source Reddit - https://www.reddit.com/r/cyberpunkgame/comments/kbrsta/psa_amd_cpu_you_can_double_your_fps/gfk8af5/?utm_source=reddit&utm_medium=web2x&context=3
    tags : amd cyberpunk2077 ryzen
    posted the 12/13/2020 at 12:19 PM by thauvinho
    comments (3)
    monz666 posted the 12/13/2020 at 12:25 PM
    Cool merci . Même si personnellement, les perfs native me vont et j'attendrais un patch officiel ^^
    asakk posted the 12/13/2020 at 12:25 PM
    Cpu ryzen 5 2600x j'ai jamais remarquer de chute ou de soucis d'fps.
    Mais je vais test si c'est pour gagner quelques fps je suis pas contre
    thauvinho posted the 12/13/2020 at 12:30 PM
    De mon côté la diff est vraiment flagrante, mais c'est peut-être pas le cas pour tous les proco, j'ai pas lu tout le thread ^^
