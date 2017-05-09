group information
Gears Of War France
name : Gears Of War France
title : Gears Of War France
screen name : gearsofwarfrance
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/gearsofwarfrance
official website : https://twitter.com/GearsFrance
creator : negan
creation date : 09/05/2017
last update : 11/25/2019
description : Numéro 1 sur l'actualité de Gears Of War en France !
tags : xbox 360 xbox one gears of war gears of war 2 gears of war 3 gears of war 4 gears of war ue
articles : 227
visites since opening : 542449
subscribers : 12
bloggers : 1
members (12)
La Xbox One X Gears 5 a 329€


Si vous n'avez pas encore craqué pour la Xbox One X et que vous attendiez le Black Friday vous n'avez désormais plus d'excuse car la console est en promotion chez Amazon


Console Xbox One X 1To Édition limitée

Manette Xbox Sans Fil Édition Limitée Kait Diaz

Gears 5 Ultimate Edition

Gears of War : Ultimate Edition et Gears of War 2, 3 et 4

1 Mois Xbox Live Gold

1 Mois Xbox Game

Câble HDMI

Piles LR6





https://www.amazon.fr/Pack-Console-manettes-noire-blanche/dp/B07VPD7L98/ref=as_li_ss_tl?s=videogames&ie=UTF8&qid=1574641429&sr=1-25&th=1&linkCode=sl1&tag=shacka-21&linkId=688d3d559368a69266a88ca2c81516ae&language=fr_FR
    calishnikov
    posted the 11/25/2019 at 10:36 AM by negan
    comments (2)
    calishnikov posted the 11/25/2019 at 10:42 AM
    Forcément ça ce vend pas, console de merde + jeu de merde...
    negan posted the 11/25/2019 at 10:43 AM
    calishnikov La console DS est aussi en promotion donc même conclusion
