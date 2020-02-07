Autres
"Ben has indeed signed a new contract and he is coming back,"
says Taylor Murphy of The Cultured Nerd. "The official announcement is expected to happen either at DC FanDome or during JusticeCon. One of the two, we're going to get that announcement but it's going to happen before September. We're going to get the official announcement and we are going to get the Snyderverse Batman is going to be returning."
Murphy goes on to shoot down the notion that Michael Keaton was brought in to replace Ben Affleck as Batman, as well as Robert Pattinson being a replacement, as what is being created is a DC Multiverse.
"They are bringing everybody back,"
says Murphy. "This is planned... This is a design because of Zack. This is a plan that they're moving forward with. I mean, I keep saying it is a great time to be a DC fan."
Regarding why Ben Affleck agreed to return as Batman,
it's said because Affleck will once again be in control of his Batman.
Interestingly enough, Geoff Johns has been blamed as the reason why Ben Affleck left the Batman role, as Johns is said to have caused interference with Affleck's decisions involving the script
. In addition, Zack Snyder brought Affleck on board as his choice for the DCEU Dark Knight, and since Snyder left Justice League, Affleck decided it wasn't worth all the headaches to remain as Batman (Johns is also blamed for screwing over Snyder and problems with Justice League)
.
Now that Zack Snyder is back and the Snyder Cut is getting released, Ben Affleck has agreed to return as Batman, also on HBO Max.
Et voilà, Ben Affleck aurait signé un nouveau contrat
Maintenant que les têtes qui voulaient transformer le DCU en simili MCU ne sont plus là, on repasse aux choses sérieuses.
Annonce qui aura lieu durant le DC FanDome apparemment.
On jugera sur le final, mais on n'est plus dans un soit disant directer cut un highlander 2 par exemple.
Mais la version justice League même si ça ne dure que quelques secondes il est badass