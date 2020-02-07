profile
raioh > blog
all
[Snyder Cut] Batfleck is back! B)
Autres






"Ben has indeed signed a new contract and he is coming back," says Taylor Murphy of The Cultured Nerd. "The official announcement is expected to happen either at DC FanDome or during JusticeCon. One of the two, we're going to get that announcement but it's going to happen before September. We're going to get the official announcement and we are going to get the Snyderverse Batman is going to be returning."

Murphy goes on to shoot down the notion that Michael Keaton was brought in to replace Ben Affleck as Batman, as well as Robert Pattinson being a replacement, as what is being created is a DC Multiverse.

"They are bringing everybody back," says Murphy. "This is planned... This is a design because of Zack. This is a plan that they're moving forward with. I mean, I keep saying it is a great time to be a DC fan."

Regarding why Ben Affleck agreed to return as Batman,
it's said because Affleck will once again be in control of his Batman.

Interestingly enough, Geoff Johns has been blamed as the reason why Ben Affleck left the Batman role, as Johns is said to have caused interference with Affleck's decisions involving the script. In addition, Zack Snyder brought Affleck on board as his choice for the DCEU Dark Knight, and since Snyder left Justice League, Affleck decided it wasn't worth all the headaches to remain as Batman (Johns is also blamed for screwing over Snyder and problems with Justice League).

Now that Zack Snyder is back and the Snyder Cut is getting released, Ben Affleck has agreed to return as Batman, also on HBO Max.



Et voilà, Ben Affleck aurait signé un nouveau contrat
Maintenant que les têtes qui voulaient transformer le DCU en simili MCU ne sont plus là, on repasse aux choses sérieuses.
Annonce qui aura lieu durant le DC FanDome apparemment.





cosmicbook.news - https://cosmicbook.news/ben-affleck-batman-contract-hbo-max
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/02/2020 at 06:58 PM by raioh
    comments (15)
    negan posted the 07/02/2020 at 07:08 PM
    Il devient quoi Pattinson ?
    spawnini posted the 07/02/2020 at 07:09 PM
    negan toujours dans The Batman car rien à voir au DCU tout comme Joker
    kidicarus posted the 07/02/2020 at 07:10 PM
    En faite, ils refont le film donc, il est loin le temps des scènes coupées ou abandonnées pour en faire retourner d'autres à wedon.

    On jugera sur le final, mais on n'est plus dans un soit disant directer cut un highlander 2 par exemple.
    voxen posted the 07/02/2020 at 07:11 PM
    negan son film se fait à part, pour 2021 je crois. Sinon ce come back de la vision de Snyder j'y croyais pas et voilà
    negan posted the 07/02/2020 at 07:13 PM
    voxen spawnini Donc BA revient définitif dans le rôle ?
    voxen posted the 07/02/2020 at 07:14 PM
    negan je sais pas, c'est ce que je comprends, on le saura le 22 août !
    jf17 posted the 07/02/2020 at 07:17 PM
    Il y aurait une rumeur qu'il signerai pour une série Batman où il affronterait Deathstroke
    madd posted the 07/02/2020 at 07:23 PM
    Du coup, le retour du vrai Superman c'est que pour Justice League ou il y aura un Man of Steel 2?
    venomsnake posted the 07/02/2020 at 07:26 PM
    jf17 j'aimerais tellement sachant que deathstroke est mon perso favori de l'univers DC
    jf17 posted the 07/02/2020 at 07:35 PM
    venomsnake surtout que le Deathstroke de Titan était médiocre .
    venomsnake posted the 07/02/2020 at 07:36 PM
    jf17 je l'ai pas trouvé mauvais perso c'est juste le delire avec son fils a l'interieur etc...trop space
    jf17 posted the 07/02/2020 at 07:41 PM
    venomsnake j'ai préféré la version arrow.
    Mais la version justice League même si ça ne dure que quelques secondes il est badass
    venomsnake posted the 07/02/2020 at 07:47 PM
    jf17 joe manganiello etait vraiment enorme en deathstroke d'ailleurs je l'ai en version figurine deluxe celle de la justice league du film
    grievous32 posted the 07/02/2020 at 07:52 PM
    Je prie pour que tout ça s'officialise putain... Par pitié...
    kwentyn posted the 07/02/2020 at 08:03 PM
    Si Warner pouvait prendre son temps pour faire ca bien, le cast de justice league est qd même cool
