Never Stop Believe
name :
Final Fantasy VII Remake
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
action-RPG
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
04/10/2020
other versions :
Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
sora78
sora78
Sweet Fantasy 7 : Quelques Screenshots Maison !
Exclusivités Playstation
J'ai fini ce super jeu et maintenant j'attends un mode photo Square Enix !
#TeamTifa / #TeamAerith / #TeamJessie
/
-
0
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/08/2020 at 12:50 PM by
sora78
comments (
8
)
spilner
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 12:52 PM
Tifa
jenicris
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 12:52 PM
Ce jeu.
killia
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 12:55 PM
Aerith
djfab
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:06 PM
Quand je vois ces images, je me dis : quand même, on a vraiment joué dans un film en image de synthèse là, c'est fou !
rendan
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:10 PM
Tifa, Aerith, Jessie
draer
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:11 PM
Il manque le #TeamRedXIII
leoptymus
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:12 PM
vivement que je puisse le faire
... mon pc est ready
sephi88
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:33 PM
Ce remaster n'aura eu qu'une seule qualité à mes yeux: m'avoir redonné envie de jouer à l'original, ô combien meilleur.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
