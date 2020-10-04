profile
Final Fantasy VII Remake
96
Likes
Likers
name : Final Fantasy VII Remake
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/10/2020
other versions : Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
sora78
77
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 816
visites since opening : 1316825
sora78 > blog
all
Sweet Fantasy 7 : Quelques Screenshots Maison !
Exclusivités Playstation



J'ai fini ce super jeu et maintenant j'attends un mode photo Square Enix !

#TeamTifa / #TeamAerith / #TeamJessie








































































/ - 0
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/08/2020 at 12:50 PM by sora78
    comments (8)
    spilner posted the 05/08/2020 at 12:52 PM
    Tifa
    jenicris posted the 05/08/2020 at 12:52 PM
    Ce jeu.
    killia posted the 05/08/2020 at 12:55 PM
    Aerith
    djfab posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:06 PM
    Quand je vois ces images, je me dis : quand même, on a vraiment joué dans un film en image de synthèse là, c'est fou !
    rendan posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:10 PM
    Tifa, Aerith, Jessie
    draer posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:11 PM
    Il manque le #TeamRedXIII
    leoptymus posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:12 PM
    vivement que je puisse le faire ... mon pc est ready
    sephi88 posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:33 PM
    Ce remaster n'aura eu qu'une seule qualité à mes yeux: m'avoir redonné envie de jouer à l'original, ô combien meilleur.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre