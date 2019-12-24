profile
Joyeuses fetes et joyeux Noel Gamekyo !
Une très bonne soirée à tous !

Les fêtes de fin d'année 2020 risquent de nous faire mal alors commencez à économiser !
Un dessin de ma part pour l'occas'




    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/24/2019 at 11:13 PM by sora78
    comments (12)
    ducknsexe posted the 12/24/2019 at 11:16 PM
    Joyeuse fêtes et joyeux Noël et vive maître Nintendo
    famimax posted the 12/24/2019 at 11:19 PM
    Je suis à moitié bourré mais je tiens à vous dire, que la Deus de la brasserie Boostels c'est pas mauvais, mais sans plus. Ca vaut pas un bon champagne ou un crémant d'alsace
    kuroni posted the 12/24/2019 at 11:23 PM
    C'ki la meuf en body painting à droite ?
    axlenz posted the 12/24/2019 at 11:23 PM
    Joyeux Noël à toi également
    kuroni posted the 12/24/2019 at 11:25 PM
    Ah ouais. Joyeux Noël !
    famimax posted the 12/24/2019 at 11:28 PM
    Et Joyeux Guru Nanak Gurpurab à tizoc aussi
    gantzeur posted the 12/24/2019 at 11:39 PM
    famimax tchin vive la Chine !
    famimax posted the 12/24/2019 at 11:44 PM
    gantzeur Tchin tchin d'aflelou à toi aussi comme dirait notre regretté Johnny Hallyday
    ravyxxs posted the 12/24/2019 at 11:55 PM
    Je prends celle à gauche merci papa Noël
    churos45 posted the 12/25/2019 at 12:27 AM
    Joyeux Noël !

    kuroni C'est Ladybug, une super-héroïne ado, et c'est une combinaison moulante
    tolgafury posted the 12/25/2019 at 12:59 AM
    Merci à toi aussi mon ami Sora78.

    Joli dessin.
    hebuspsa posted the 12/25/2019 at 01:42 AM
    Joyeux Noël les copains
