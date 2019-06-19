Mike760
Xbox Game Pass : liste de tous les jeux annoncés à l’E3

Age of Empires II : Definitive Edition


Battletoads


Blair Witch


Bleeding Edge


Crossfire X


Gears 5


Halo Infinite


Microsoft Flight Simulator


Minecraft Dungeons


Ori and the Will of the Wisps


State of Decay 2 : Heartland


The Outer Worlds


Wasteland 3


À noter que tous les jeux du programme ID@Xbox annoncés à l’E3 seront disponibles dans le Xbox Game Pass dès leur sortie également, en voici la liste :

Dead Static Drive

Star Renegades

Afterparty

Way to the Woods

Creature in the Well

Killer Queen Black

UnderMine

Pathologic 2

The Lord of The Rings (Living Card Game)

The Good Life

Blazing Chrome

SpiritFarer

TABS

Secret Neighbor

Supermarket Shriek

Blair Witch

Unto The End

Night Call

Riverbond

Felix The Reaper

Ikenfell

Totem Teller
http://www.xboxygen.com/News/30159-Xbox-Game-Pass-liste-de-tous-les-jeux-annonces-a-l-E3-il-y-en-a-beaucoup?utm_source=Sociallymap&utm_medium=Sociallymap&utm_campaign=Sociallymap
    posted the 06/19/2019 at 09:00 PM by chester
    comments (9)
    kurosama posted the 06/19/2019 at 09:03 PM
    Blair Witch,Ori,Gears 5
    cajp45 posted the 06/19/2019 at 09:03 PM
    On ne peut pas nier qu'ils mettent le paquets sur ce service, il ne leur manque plus que des jeux japs day one dans le pass.
    ootaniisensei posted the 06/19/2019 at 09:07 PM
    C'est quand même un sacré service le GamePass, a lui seul il pourrait me faire reprendre une Xbox
    skuldleif posted the 06/19/2019 at 09:16 PM
    cajp45 je comprend toujours pas pk yen a pas plus sur le gamepass ,genre nier automata et autre etant donné que les jeux jap ne sont pas censé se vendre sur xbox
    monz666 posted the 06/19/2019 at 09:17 PM
    Je suis refait d'avoir le game pass
    giusnake posted the 06/19/2019 at 09:19 PM
    Microsoft a déjà gagné
    nobleswan posted the 06/19/2019 at 09:27 PM
    kurosama T'as oublié The Outer World, Battletoads et Wastland 3
    Le Game Pass justifie l'achat de la console a lui seul.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 06/19/2019 at 09:43 PM
    Il y a du lourd bordel!!!
    skuldleif posted the 06/19/2019 at 09:46 PM
    les E3 MS qui se transforment en roadmap du gamepass
    nobleswan yen a pour tous les gouts c'est ca kcé bon
