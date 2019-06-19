Age of Empires II : Definitive Edition
Battletoads
Blair Witch
Bleeding Edge
Crossfire X
Gears 5
Halo Infinite
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Minecraft Dungeons
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
State of Decay 2 : Heartland
The Outer Worlds
Wasteland 3
À noter que tous les jeux du programme ID@Xbox annoncés à l’E3 seront disponibles dans le Xbox Game Pass dès leur sortie également, en voici la liste :
Dead Static Drive
Star Renegades
Afterparty
Way to the Woods
Creature in the Well
Killer Queen Black
UnderMine
Pathologic 2
The Lord of The Rings (Living Card Game)
The Good Life
Blazing Chrome
SpiritFarer
TABS
Secret Neighbor
Supermarket Shriek
Unto The End
Night Call
Riverbond
Felix The Reaper
Ikenfell
Totem Teller
posted the 06/19/2019 at 09:00 PM by chester
Le Game Pass justifie l'achat de la console a lui seul.
nobleswan yen a pour tous les gouts c'est ca kcé bon