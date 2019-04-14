accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Nier Automata
La différence abyssal entre le savoir faire japonais et le sandwich occidental
profile
5
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
thewitcher
,
leonr4
,
aym
,
esets
,
minx
name :
Mortal Kombat 11
platform :
PC
editor :
Warner Bros Interactive
developer :
NetherRealm Studios
genre :
combat
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
95
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
dx93
,
ootaniisensei
,
trafalgar
,
yukilin
,
terminator
,
grozourson
,
prinny
,
minbox
,
amassous
,
shazbot
,
jackiechan
,
drakeramore
,
minx
,
svr
,
x1x2
,
xbot
,
momotaros
,
pytos
,
lamiral
,
eldren
,
gunotak
,
cuthbert
,
loudiyi
,
akd
,
settlerman6
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
majorevo
,
kabuki
,
fullbuster
,
badaboumisback
,
jeanouillz
,
myers
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
hyoga57
,
kikibearentongues
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
binou87
,
darkfoxx
,
spawnini
,
heracles
,
fredone
,
jf17
,
chester
,
supatony
,
linkiorra
,
kyogamer
,
mystik13
,
riuy
,
shinlao
,
scalaadcaelum
,
freematt
,
skypirate
,
battossai
,
blackbox
,
milo42
,
aiolia081
,
foxstep
,
diablass59
,
thelegendpingas
,
xiaoludo
,
maxibesttof
,
odv78
,
giusnake
,
link80
,
kisukesan
,
gantzeur
,
draculax
,
lordguyver
,
oversoulxlll
,
tvirus
,
shiranui
,
arngrim
,
sorow
,
fortep
,
strifedcloud
,
jwolf
,
jojoplay4
,
kurosama
,
escobar
,
pipboy3000
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx333
,
e3payne
,
torotoro59
,
darkparadize
,
nindo64
,
gat
,
spilner
,
tuni
,
neptunia
,
voxen
,
shiroyashagin
,
neckbreaker71
,
lucaslegamer
,
biboys
akinen
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
948
visites since opening :
1025676
akinen
> blog
Résumé improbable, impossible et hilarant de Mortal Kombat
Alors là c’est du grand art. Ses résumés ont toujours été extrêmement drôles et bien rythmés mais là on est sur du très très lourd
JeanBaptisteShow
-
https://youtu.be/CeFA3RHKwfA
tags :
mk11
mortal jambon 11
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/14/2019 at 07:56 AM by
akinen
comments (
2
)
zekk
posted
the 04/14/2019 at 08:17 AM
vraiment sympa la vidéo
whitepotatoes
posted
the 04/14/2019 at 09:10 AM
J'ai découvert qu'il y a une histoire dans les MK, merci
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo