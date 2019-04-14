Nier Automata
La différence abyssal entre le savoir faire japonais et le sandwich occidental
Mortal Kombat 11
name : Mortal Kombat 11
platform : PC
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : NetherRealm Studios
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
akinen
akinen
Résumé improbable, impossible et hilarant de Mortal Kombat
Alors là c’est du grand art. Ses résumés ont toujours été extrêmement drôles et bien rythmés mais là on est sur du très très lourd

JeanBaptisteShow - https://youtu.be/CeFA3RHKwfA
    tags : mk11 mortal jambon 11
    posted the 04/14/2019 at 07:56 AM by akinen
    comments (2)
    zekk posted the 04/14/2019 at 08:17 AM
    vraiment sympa la vidéo
    whitepotatoes posted the 04/14/2019 at 09:10 AM
    J'ai découvert qu'il y a une histoire dans les MK, merci
