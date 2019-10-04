Nier Automata
La différence abyssal entre le savoir faire japonais et le sandwich occidental
profile
akinen
95
Likes
Likers
akinen
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 947
visites since opening : 1023234
akinen > blog
Un gros opening qui déboite pour commencer la journée!
Courez mater cet anime!!!

Gundam iron blooded orphan - https://youtu.be/FjXS_lbU2TU
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/10/2019 at 06:41 AM by akinen
    comments (2)
    dungas73 posted the 04/10/2019 at 08:00 AM
    https://youtu.be/u67olZLcDPc />
    En tant que fan de jeux vidéos, courez voir celui la
    rendan posted the 04/10/2019 at 08:43 AM
    Déjà fait
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre