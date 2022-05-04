Game Pass : le programme de mai (P.1)
Microsoft a publié la première partie des jeux à venir sur son service Game Pass pour ce mois de mai, avec un retrait des AAA pour mettre en avant de petites expériences susceptibles d'attiser la curiosité, comme la mise en ligne Day One de Trek to Yomi
de Devolver Digital, et Eiyuden Chronicles : Rising
, le prologue de la future suite spirituelle de Suikoden
.
3 mai :
- Loot River
(PC, Xbox, xCloud)
5 mai :
- Trek to Yomi
(PC, Xbox, xCloud)
- Citizen Sleeper
(PC, Xbox, xCloud)
10 mai :
- DanGanRonPa 2
(PC, Xbox, xCloud)
- Eiyuden Chronicles : Rising
(PC, Xbox, xCloud)
- This War of Mine : Final Cut
(PC, Xbox, xCloud)
12 mai :
- NHL 22
(Xbox)
Ils quittent le service le 15 mai :
- GTA San Andreas : Definitive Edition
(Xbox, xCloud – dès le 10 mai)
- Enter the Gungeon
(PC, Xbox, xCloud)
- FFX & X-2 HD
(PC, Xbox)
- Remnant : From the Ashes
(PC, Xbox, xCloud)
- Steep
(Xbox, xCloud)
- The Catch : Carp & Coarse Fishing
(PC, Xbox, xCloud)
- The Wild of Heart
(PC, Xbox, xCloud)
publié le 04/05/2022 à 08:30 par Gamekyo