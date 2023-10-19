profile
Hunter x Hunter : Nen x Impact
name : Hunter x Hunter : Nen x Impact
platform : PC
editor : Bushiroad Games
developer : 8ing
genre : combat
other versions : Playstation 5 - Switch
Manga - Verse
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 01/31/2025
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
articles : 246
visites since opening : 437872
subscribers : 15
bloggers : 7
Hunter X Hunter Nen Impact : trailer de Kaito
JV


Alors que le titre débarquera cet été sur Ps5 , Switch et Pc , un nouveau trailer dévoile le personnage de Kaito qui utilisera son fameux Crazy Slot introduisant par la même occasion son propre style de gameplay.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mqadlp6I1_M&ab_channel=%E3%83%96%E3%82%B7%E3%83%AD%E3%83%BC%E3%83%89%E5%85%AC%E5%BC%8F%E3%83%81%E3%83%A3%E3%83%B3%E3%83%8D%E3%83%AB
    posted the 01/28/2025 at 06:26 PM by yanssou
    comments (2)
    thelastone posted the 01/28/2025 at 07:21 PM
    Ils ont pas mis les quilles/bombes
    kujotaro posted the 01/28/2025 at 07:36 PM
    Magnifique. Kaito... :')
