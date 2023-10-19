accueil
name :
Hunter x Hunter : Nen x Impact
platform :
PC
editor :
Bushiroad Games
developer :
8ing
genre :
combat
other versions :
Playstation 5
-
Switch
name :
Manga - Verse
title :
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name :
mangacity
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website :
http://
creator :
yanssou
creation date :
10/19/2023
last update :
01/31/2025
description :
L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
Hunter X Hunter Nen Impact : trailer de Kaito
JV
Alors que le titre débarquera cet été sur Ps5 , Switch et Pc , un nouveau trailer dévoile le personnage de Kaito qui utilisera son fameux Crazy Slot introduisant par la même occasion son propre style de gameplay.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mqadlp6I1_M&ab_channel=%E3%83%96%E3%82%B7%E3%83%AD%E3%83%BC%E3%83%89%E5%85%AC%E5%BC%8F%E3%83%81%E3%83%A3%E3%83%B3%E3%83%8D%E3%83%AB
posted the 01/28/2025 at 06:26 PM by
yanssou
comments (
2
)
thelastone
posted
the 01/28/2025 at 07:21 PM
Ils ont pas mis les quilles/bombes
kujotaro
posted
the 01/28/2025 at 07:36 PM
Magnifique. Kaito... :')
