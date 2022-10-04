accueil
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Création d'un groupe "Jeux de la semaine" au lieu de polluer mon profil ^^
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
L'été a commencé, let's go
posted the 06/23/2024 at 12:06 PM by
kevisiano
bigb0ss
posted
the 06/23/2024 at 12:09 PM
Je viens de terminer Hellblade 2, une tuerie
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 06/23/2024 at 12:11 PM
F-Zero 99 (Switch)
Hollow Knight (Switch)
Kingdom Two Crowns (coop) (PC)
shinz0
posted
the 06/23/2024 at 12:16 PM
Shadow of the Erdtree
J'aime souffrir, j'avance petit à petit
yanssou
posted
the 06/23/2024 at 12:18 PM
Shadow of the erdtree, le premier boss été impressionnant.
serve
posted
the 06/23/2024 at 12:20 PM
Je viens de finir Gear of War 3 du coup je fais le 4 et après le 5.
marchale
posted
the 06/23/2024 at 12:20 PM
J'ai fini starfield , j'ai eu du mal a m'y remettre mais maintenant je le lâche plus , j'ai commencé ma première ng+
J'ai commencé resident evil 2 remake.
fiveagainstone
posted
the 06/23/2024 at 12:22 PM
SMT V Vengeance, ça bute toujours autant.
zekk
posted
the 06/23/2024 at 12:23 PM
J'ai fini Eyiuden, mon coup de cœur de ces dernières années ^^
J'ai fait une enquête sur Ace Attorney
Et j'ai repris FF7 Rebirth que j'adore toujours autant avant d'entamer SMT Vengeance
jenicris
posted
the 06/23/2024 at 12:24 PM
Days Gone et SOR4 qui devient de mieux en mieux.
