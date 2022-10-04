Vos jeux de la semaine ?
group information
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
7
Likes
Likers
name : Vos jeux de la semaine ?
title : Vos jeux de la semaine ?
screen name : vosjeuxdelasemaine
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/vosjeuxdelasemaine
official website : http://
creator : kevisiano
creation date : 04/10/2022
last update : 06/23/2024
description : Création d'un groupe "Jeux de la semaine" au lieu de polluer mon profil ^^
tags :
articles : 114
visites since opening : 297637
subscribers : 3
bloggers : 1
channel
members (3)
more members
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
L'été a commencé, let's go
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 06/23/2024 at 12:06 PM by kevisiano
    comments (9)
    bigb0ss posted the 06/23/2024 at 12:09 PM
    Je viens de terminer Hellblade 2, une tuerie
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 06/23/2024 at 12:11 PM
    F-Zero 99 (Switch)
    Hollow Knight (Switch)
    Kingdom Two Crowns (coop) (PC)
    shinz0 posted the 06/23/2024 at 12:16 PM
    Shadow of the Erdtree
    J'aime souffrir, j'avance petit à petit
    yanssou posted the 06/23/2024 at 12:18 PM
    Shadow of the erdtree, le premier boss été impressionnant.
    serve posted the 06/23/2024 at 12:20 PM
    Je viens de finir Gear of War 3 du coup je fais le 4 et après le 5.
    marchale posted the 06/23/2024 at 12:20 PM
    J'ai fini starfield , j'ai eu du mal a m'y remettre mais maintenant je le lâche plus , j'ai commencé ma première ng+
    J'ai commencé resident evil 2 remake.
    fiveagainstone posted the 06/23/2024 at 12:22 PM
    SMT V Vengeance, ça bute toujours autant.
    zekk posted the 06/23/2024 at 12:23 PM
    J'ai fini Eyiuden, mon coup de cœur de ces dernières années ^^
    J'ai fait une enquête sur Ace Attorney

    Et j'ai repris FF7 Rebirth que j'adore toujours autant avant d'entamer SMT Vengeance
    jenicris posted the 06/23/2024 at 12:24 PM
    Days Gone et SOR4 qui devient de mieux en mieux.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo