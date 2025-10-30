accueil
Stranger Things saison 5 / Nouvelle BA
VOLUME 1 – Le 27 novembre à 2 h (heure d'Europe centrale)
VOLUME 2 – Le 26 décembre à 2 h (heure d'Europe centrale)
FINAL – Le 1er janvier à 2 h (heure d'Europe centrale)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Ruxm-kwgOdk&t=1s
posted the 10/30/2025 at 02:14 PM by
yanssou
comments (
7
)
negan
posted
the 10/30/2025 at 02:16 PM
Je regarde rien
link571
posted
the 10/30/2025 at 02:25 PM
Pouaaa ça tue ! J’espère qu’il vont pas se louper. Une dernière fois… les frissons
ravyxxs
posted
the 10/30/2025 at 02:29 PM
link571
J’espère qu’il vont pas se louper.
*DOUBT meme*
pharrell
posted
the 10/30/2025 at 02:43 PM
Ça déboîte! Juste le temps de se retaper la saison 4, ça fait tellement longtemps qu’elle a été diffusée !!
gasmok2
posted
the 10/30/2025 at 02:55 PM
Le final pour mon anniversaire
lz
posted
the 10/30/2025 at 03:43 PM
La BA en 4k :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PssKpzB0Ah0
giru
posted
the 10/30/2025 at 03:51 PM
Vivement, ça s’annonce grandiose comme dernière saison
*DOUBT meme*