profile
yanssou
21
Likes
Likers
yanssou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 837
visites since opening : 1708260
yanssou > blog
all
Stranger Things saison 5 / Nouvelle BA




VOLUME 1 – Le 27 novembre à 2 h (heure d'Europe centrale)
VOLUME 2 – Le 26 décembre à 2 h (heure d'Europe centrale)
FINAL – Le 1er janvier à 2 h (heure d'Europe centrale)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Ruxm-kwgOdk&t=1s
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/30/2025 at 02:14 PM by yanssou
    comments (7)
    negan posted the 10/30/2025 at 02:16 PM
    Je regarde rien
    link571 posted the 10/30/2025 at 02:25 PM
    Pouaaa ça tue ! J’espère qu’il vont pas se louper. Une dernière fois… les frissons
    ravyxxs posted the 10/30/2025 at 02:29 PM
    link571 J’espère qu’il vont pas se louper.

    *DOUBT meme*
    pharrell posted the 10/30/2025 at 02:43 PM
    Ça déboîte! Juste le temps de se retaper la saison 4, ça fait tellement longtemps qu’elle a été diffusée !!
    gasmok2 posted the 10/30/2025 at 02:55 PM
    Le final pour mon anniversaire
    lz posted the 10/30/2025 at 03:43 PM
    La BA en 4k : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PssKpzB0Ah0
    giru posted the 10/30/2025 at 03:51 PM
    Vivement, ça s’annonce grandiose comme dernière saison
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo