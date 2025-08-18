profile
Death Stranding 2
9
Likers
name : Death Stranding 2
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC -
obi69
28
Likes
obi69
J'avance dans Death Stranding 2
Petit extrait de gameplay où j'attaque un camp de brigand en mode infiltration.

Enjoy !

La chaine Twitch si vous voulez follow - https://www.youtube.com/@GameForeverFR
    tynokarts
    posted the 08/18/2025 at 06:41 PM by obi69
    comments (2)
    forte posted the 08/18/2025 at 07:04 PM
    Bien plus accessible que le premier, j'en suis à 85% du jeu, et c'est plus "agréable" à parcourir. A bientôt peut-être sur la plage !
    playshtayshen posted the 08/18/2025 at 07:59 PM
    Je reçois la DualSense death stranding 2 demain. Acheter neuf 50 balles. Hate de le commencé
