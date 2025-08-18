accueil
name :
Death Stranding 2
Playstation 5
Playstation 5
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Kojima Productions
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PC
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
J'avance dans Death Stranding 2
Petit extrait de gameplay où j'attaque un camp de brigand en mode infiltration.
Enjoy !
La chaine Twitch si vous voulez follow
-
https://www.youtube.com/@GameForeverFR
posted the 08/18/2025 at 06:41 PM by obi69
forte
posted
posted the 08/18/2025 at 07:04 PM
Bien plus accessible que le premier, j'en suis à 85% du jeu, et c'est plus "agréable" à parcourir. A bientôt peut-être sur la plage !
playshtayshen
posted
posted the 08/18/2025 at 07:59 PM
Je reçois la DualSense death stranding 2 demain. Acheter neuf 50 balles. Hate de le commencé
