profile
Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
17
Likers
name : Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
platform : PC
editor : Kepler Interactive
developer : Sandfall Interactive
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
yanssou
19
Likes
Likers
yanssou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 729
visites since opening : 1457507
yanssou > blog
all
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 | Maelle [Official Music Video]


Actrice de la performance et du mouvement : Charlotte Hoepffner

Composé par Lorien Testard ft. Alice Duport-Percier
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZ4DHDX-pQk&ab_channel=SandfallInteractive
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    draer, link571, nikolastation
    posted the 05/27/2025 at 03:40 PM by yanssou
    comments (4)
    51love posted the 05/27/2025 at 03:49 PM
    Le succes du jeu et de son OST est impressionnant.

    Mais ça semble vraiment merité, en tout cas l'OST
    kirk posted the 05/27/2025 at 03:55 PM
    Vivement les concerts.
    nikolastation posted the 05/27/2025 at 04:03 PM
    kirk Mais tellement !!!! Et le vinyle aussi
    akinen posted the 05/27/2025 at 04:14 PM
    J’attends la prestation live de « déchire la toile » histoire de pleurer devant mon écran.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo