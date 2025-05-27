accueil
yanssou
name :
Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
platform :
PC
editor :
Kepler Interactive
developer :
Sandfall Interactive
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
yanssou
yanssou
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 | Maelle [Official Music Video]
Actrice de la performance et du mouvement : Charlotte Hoepffner
Composé par Lorien Testard ft. Alice Duport-Percier
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZ4DHDX-pQk&ab_channel=SandfallInteractive
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
draer
,
link571
,
nikolastation
posted the 05/27/2025 at 03:40 PM by yanssou
yanssou
comments (4)
4
)
51love
posted
the 05/27/2025 at 03:49 PM
Le succes du jeu et de son OST est impressionnant.
Mais ça semble vraiment merité, en tout cas l'OST
kirk
posted
the 05/27/2025 at 03:55 PM
Vivement les concerts.
nikolastation
posted
the 05/27/2025 at 04:03 PM
kirk
Mais tellement !!!! Et le vinyle aussi
akinen
posted
the 05/27/2025 at 04:14 PM
J’attends la prestation live de « déchire la toile » histoire de pleurer devant mon écran.
