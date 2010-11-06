accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
18
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
xxxxxx12
,
cuthbert
,
spawnini
,
nindo64
,
saintsaga
,
dx93
,
greggy
,
sebthemajin
,
emryx
,
640509040147
,
esets
,
toshiro
,
anakaris
,
donkeykong06
,
linuxclan
,
raph64
,
musm
,
boyd
name :
Super Mario Galaxy 2
platform :
Nintendo Wii
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
plates-formes
multiplayer :
1 à 2 (local)
european release date :
06/11/2010
us release date :
05/23/2010
japanese release date :
05/27/2010
official website :
http://www.nintendo.co.jp/wii/sb4j/
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
28
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
cijfer
,
hijikatamayora13
,
raph64
,
tvirus
,
osiris
,
kurosama
,
gunstarred
,
giusnake
,
ropstar
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
shanks
,
ducknsexe
,
ravyxxs
,
malcomz
,
lulah03
,
marchand2sable
,
torotoro59
,
iglooo
,
pxl
,
iglou2310
,
almightybhunivelze
,
madmovies
,
kisukesan
,
wutai
,
tanakieyoshiro
,
momotaros
,
guyllan
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1123
visites since opening :
1744676
obi69
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Super Mario Galaxy a 15 ans
Dire que je ne l'ai toujours pas fait, alors que j'ai adoré le 11 (chef d'œuvre)
Lire des avis sur le jeu...ou ajoutez le vôtre !
-
https://www.gameforever.fr/super-mario-galaxy-2-7379.php
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/25/2025 at 01:49 PM by
obi69
comments (
1
)
mrvince
posted
the 05/25/2025 at 02:03 PM
Les 2 sont des chefs d'oeuvre. Peut être les deux meilleurs jeux de plateforme all time ?
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo