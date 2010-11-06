profile
Super Mario Galaxy 2
18
Likers
name : Super Mario Galaxy 2
platform : Nintendo Wii
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
multiplayer : 1 à 2 (local)
european release date : 06/11/2010
us release date : 05/23/2010
japanese release date : 05/27/2010
official website : http://www.nintendo.co.jp/wii/sb4j/
profile
obi69
28
Likes
Likers
obi69
articles : 1123
visites since opening : 1744676
obi69 > blog
Super Mario Galaxy a 15 ans


Dire que je ne l'ai toujours pas fait, alors que j'ai adoré le 11 (chef d'œuvre)
Lire des avis sur le jeu...ou ajoutez le vôtre ! - https://www.gameforever.fr/super-mario-galaxy-2-7379.php
    posted the 05/25/2025 at 01:49 PM by obi69
    comments (1)
    mrvince posted the 05/25/2025 at 02:03 PM
    Les 2 sont des chefs d'oeuvre. Peut être les deux meilleurs jeux de plateforme all time ?
